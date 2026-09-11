What experts wish jobseekers knew before landing in Dubai

From CVs to networking: how to use every day of your Dubai job search
The moment you land in Dubai on a job exploration visa, the clock starts ticking from day one. Sixty days, 90 days, or 120 days. That’s it.
It may sound simple on paper: fly in, secure an interview, get hired, and convert your visa. But this is what most jobseekers get wrong.
Issued by Dubai’s General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, the single-entry job exploration visit visa lets skilled professionals enter the emirate without a local employer or sponsor, giving them room to explore the job market. Applicants can choose a duration depending on how long they expect their search to take.
To find out what actually separates the candidates who land a job from those who go home empty-handed, Gulf News spoke to experts about the mistakes jobseekers on this visa most often make, which industries are hiring the most foreign talent, how long the hiring process typically takes, and what separates candidates who succeed from those who do not.
The biggest mistakes
Arriving in the UAE without a job strategy is the biggest mistake jobseekers make, according to Oliver Kowalski, Managing Director at Hays Middle East.
“Many candidates rely solely on online applications and underestimate the importance of networking, recruiter introductions, personal branding, and tailoring their CV to the roles they are applying for.” A second mistake is “applying for every vacancy in sight rather than focusing on the roles that genuinely fit their skills and experience,” he said.
Assuming that job hunting in the UAE will feel the same as job hunting back home is another trap, according to recruitment specialist and Managing Director at Genie Recruitment, Nicki Wilson. “You absolutely must network, get yourself out there,” she says. She is equally skeptical of the approach of sending generic CVs, which she does not see as an effective strategy.
With only 60, 90, or 120 days on the clock, “Every week matters,” warns career consultant and founder of Dubai Career Consultants, Manas Bichoo. He highlights that jobseekers who wait until they have landed to begin their job hunt have already burned much of their valuable time.
How long does hiring actually take?
Four to eight weeks from the first interview to receiving an offer is the typical range for most professional roles, according to Kowalski, though more senior positions can take longer due to additional interview stages and stakeholder sign-off.
If you ask Wilson, her advice would be that jobseekers should not assume that “securing an interview means an offer will follow immediately” and should build in enough financial and visa flexibility to absorb delays. From her perspective, there is no typical timeframe, as some companies move fast and make an offer within a week, while other processes can drag on for months, depending on seniority, interview stages, internal approvals, budgets, and notice periods.
How to prepare before you land
Preparation should start with research. Target industries, active sectors, a polished CV, and an updated LinkedIn profile, along with early contact with recruiters and hiring managers, are all important, Kowalski said. The most successful candidates tend to be “proactive, responsive, and consistent”, he says, adding that jobseekers who assume opportunities will simply appear because they are physically in the UAE are often disappointed by how competitive the market really is.
Wilson agrees that LinkedIn deserves particular attention. “Become very strategic and active on LinkedIn before arriving,” she advises, connecting with relevant professionals, following target companies, and joining industry groups. She also adds that messages to recruiters “should be personal and specific rather than simply asking whether they have any jobs.”
In her words, “The UAE is built on networking and relationships.” Wilson has seen it first-hand at her weekly walking club for jobseekers, where meeting someone in person allowed her to see qualities that were not obvious from that person’s CV.
Also understanding which roles you are realistically qualified for, researching UAE salary ranges, and preparing a UAE-focused, ATS-friendly CV should be among the things on your checklist, Bichoo adds.
These are the industries to focus on
If you are wondering which industries to target, technology, construction, investment, banking, and sales are currently “some of the biggest areas for international hiring,” according to Kowalski.
Strong demand also continues across “social media, marketing, digital marketing, sales, customer-facing, real estate, automotive, e-commerce, and parts of beauty and wellness,” Wilson adds.
Demand is also still strong across AI and cybersecurity, Bichoo adds.
Watch out for scam
“A legitimate recruitment agency should never charge a candidate a fee to secure a job,” Wilson says. She also advises jobseekers to be cautious of anyone requesting money or asking for sensitive personal information too early.
She also flags another subtle risk. “It is very easy to become distracted by the Dubai lifestyle.” Her advice is to stay strategic from the day they arrive and budget carefully, since many people burn through their savings while waiting for the right opportunity.
“Networking does not have to be expensive,” she adds. Free walks, running clubs, and professional meet-ups can generate valuable connections simply by showing up.