Bahrain arrests 19-year-old man accused of blackmailing 14-year-old online

Authorities warn of online predators, call for stronger parental oversight
Bahrain’s Child Protection Unit in Cyberspace has arrested a 19-year-old man accused of luring and blackmailing a 14-year-old girl through a social media platform, the Interior Ministry said.
The Child Protection Unit at the General Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Economic and Electronic Security identified and arrested the suspect following an investigation into the case.
Legal proceedings have been initiated to refer the case to the Public Prosecution.
The unit stressed the importance of parental supervision and raising children’s awareness of the risks of interacting with strangers online, particularly those who may use deceptive or manipulative tactics.
Parents and guardians were urged to monitor children’s social media use and educate them about the risks of sharing photographs or personal information with unknown individuals.
The authorities urged the public to report suspicious communications or attempts to lure children.
Reports can be made to the Child Protection Unit’s direct line at 33523300, by email at cpcu@interior.gov.bh, or through the General Directorate’s hotline at 992.