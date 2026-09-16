Watch: Snake falls on man carrying child at Maharashtra waterfall

Amboli, located in the biodiversity-rich Western Ghats, is a popular monsoon destination known for its waterfalls and lush vegetation. The region is also home to numerous species of snakes, both venomous and non-venomous.

However, the snake’s species has not been officially confirmed, and there were no reports of anyone being bitten or injured in the encounter.

Visitors are advised not to put their hands into rock crevices or thick vegetation where visibility is poor. If a snake is spotted, people should keep their distance and allow it to move away rather than attempting to catch or kill it.

The dramatic encounter has prompted warnings about the risks of getting too close to rocks, dense vegetation and crevices around waterfalls, particularly during wet weather when wildlife may seek shelter in such areas.

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