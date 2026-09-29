Maharashtra couple ‘sell’ baby to buy phones, gold chain; infant sold 4 times before being rescued in Hyderabad

Police rescue one-month-old after 550km journey and arrest seven, including parents
Dubai: A couple in Maharashtra allegedly sold their one-month-old son for Rs120,000 (about DH4,190) to buy mobile phones and a gold chain, with the baby changing hands several times before being traced more than 550km away in Hyderabad, NDTV reported.
Police have rescued the child and arrested seven people, including the parents and alleged intermediaries involved in the transactions.
The case came to light on September 20 after the mother approached police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with a complaint that she had been assaulted.
During their investigation, officers discovered that the couple, who were in a live-in relationship and lived in the Mukundwadi area, had allegedly sold their one-month-old son.
According to police, the parents sold the baby to an intermediary identified as Seema Reshwal for Rs120,000.
Investigators allege the child was then sold to Sangeeta Avhad, a resident of Padegaon, for Rs270,000.
The baby subsequently changed hands again when Avhad allegedly sold him for Rs350,000 to Suresh Guntuka, whom the report described as an alleged fake doctor.
Guntuka then allegedly handed the child over for Rs350,000 to a relative, identified as Uma Khatkam, who lives in Hyderabad.
Police subsequently travelled to Hyderabad, more than 550km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and rescued the baby. Efforts were under way to bring the child back to Maharashtra, NDTV reported.
Police said the parents had allegedly used the money received from the initial transaction to fund their lifestyle, including purchasing two mobile phones and a gold chain.
The phones and gold chain have since been seized.
Pundliknagar police inspector Vivek Sonawane is leading the investigation. Seven people, including the child's parents, Reshwal, Avhad and Guntuka, have been arrested.
A case has been registered against the biological parents and alleged intermediaries under relevant provisions of the law.
Investigators are also examining whether those accused of acting as middlemen, including Guntuka, may have been involved in other cases of child trafficking.