Kerala schoolgirl’s snakebite death puts annual risk in focus

Niya died after a 24-day fight for life, drawing attention to snakebite cases in the state
The death of a 13-year-old schoolgirl weeks after a suspected Russell’s viper bite has renewed attention on Kerala’s recurring snakebite problem, with experts warning that the state is currently in one of its peak seasons for encounters between humans and snakes.
Niya Lenin, a Class 8 student from Aroor in Alappuzha district, died on Sunday after spending 24 days in hospital. Her death came as Kerala continues to record thousands of snakebite cases annually, driven by seasonal factors such as heat, humidity and the hatching season for several venomous species.
According to relatives and local residents quoted by Onmanorama, Niya was returning home from dance practice on May 7 when she felt a sharp sting on her leg. Believing it to be an insect bite, she continued with rehearsals and dismissed suggestions that it could have been caused by a snake.
It was only after her condition deteriorated about an hour later that the seriousness of the situation became apparent. She was taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi, where doctors suspected she had suffered two bites from a Russell’s viper, locally known as “Anali”, one of the country’s most venomous snakes.
According to those familiar with her treatment, her continued physical activity after the bite may have accelerated the spread of venom through her body.
Experts say the increase in snakebite incidents during summer is part of a well-established seasonal pattern in Kerala.
Sandeep Das, a research associate in the Department of Zoology at the University of Calicut, told The New Indian Express that heat and rising humidity are among the main factors driving snake movement during this period.
“The heat and rising humidity, though not the only reasons, are among the main triggers. Snakes tend to move in such weather and often enter human spaces in search of cooler shelters,” he said.
The March-to-May period also coincides with the breeding and hatching season of several species, including cobras, kraits and vipers.
“Snakebite cases typically peak between March and May, and again during the monsoon season. This is seen every year and should not be viewed as an unusual spike,” Das said.
He added that young snakes actively search for prey such as frogs, rodents and lizards, often bringing them closer to residential areas.
Forest officials also point to increasing overlap between human activity and snake habitats.
“Human activity, including land clearing and poor waste management, attracts rodents. This, in turn, brings snakes closer to human settlements,” deputy conservator of forests Muhammed Anvar Y told The New Indian Express.
3,000-8,000 snakebite cases reported annually
18 deaths recorded in the last financial year
Cases typically peak during March-May and the monsoon season
Nearly 75% of reported bites involve non-venomous snakes
Heat, hatching season and food availability are among the main drivers of increased snake activity
Kerala records between 3,000 and 8,000 snakebite cases annually, making it one of the state’s recurring public health concerns.
While the number of incidents remains significant, experts say fatalities have declined in recent years due to better awareness, improved access to healthcare and timely administration of antivenom.
According to Das, Kerala recorded 18 snakebite deaths in the last financial year, down from more than 26 in previous years. He also noted that nearly 75 per cent of reported bites involve non-venomous snakes, while some bites from venomous species are “dry bites” in which no venom is injected.
Niya remained in hospital for more than three weeks as neighbours, teachers and local residents rallied around her family. Fundraising efforts were launched to help meet treatment expenses, which reportedly climbed to around Rs1.2 million.
After weeks on ventilator support, doctors briefly reported signs of improvement and moved her out of intensive care, raising hopes of recovery. However, her condition worsened suddenly on Saturday evening, and she died the following morning.
Her death came just a day before schools reopened for the new academic year.
Medical experts say every suspected snakebite should be treated as an emergency, regardless of how minor it may initially appear.
T.M. Manoj, assistant professor and surgeon at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, told The New Indian Express that there is often no reliable way to determine immediately whether venom has been injected and that symptoms can sometimes be delayed.
He warned against waiting for symptoms to develop or relying on home remedies, saying early medical intervention and timely administration of antivenom remain the best defence against serious complications and death.