China floods unleash nearly 900 escaped snakes as bite reports grow

Cobras among escaped reptiles as floods kill residents and force mass evacuations
The floods were already forcing people from their homes.
Then came another warning: watch where you step.
Authorities in southern China say nearly 900 snakes escaped after floodwaters swept through commercial breeding farms in Hengzhou, Guangxi. The authorities said the floods sent both venomous and non-venomous reptiles into nearby villages already struggling with rising water levels.
For residents, the danger suddenly reached beyond the flood itself.
Videos circulating on Chinese social media show snakes moving through brown floodwater, clinging to floating debris and appearing near homes. Residents said some armed themselves with bamboo poles and nets, while others stayed indoors, waiting for rescue teams to clear the area.
Emergency officials have urged people not to approach or try to capture the snakes.
Instead, specialist teams equipped to handle venomous reptiles have been deployed across affected areas, while hospitals have increased anti-venom supplies and prepared for more snakebite cases.
The warnings followed reports that several people had been bitten.
Chinese media reported that one woman died after a snakebite when floodwaters prevented her from reaching medical treatment in time. Local authorities have not released further details, but hospitals are continuing to treat other bite victims.
The escaped snakes have become an unexpected complication in what is already one of Guangxi's most severe flooding emergencies in recent years.
Days of heavy rain have submerged neighbourhoods, damaged infrastructure and forced thousands of residents to evacuate. Rescue workers using boats continue searching flooded communities, while forecasters warn that more rain could slow recovery efforts.
Guangxi is home to a large snake-farming industry, with reptiles bred for traditional Chinese medicine, food, leather products and pharmaceutical research. While individual snake sightings are not uncommon during seasonal flooding, large-scale escapes from commercial breeding facilities are considered unusual.
Investigators are now working with farm operators to determine how many animals remain unaccounted for and whether additional farms were affected.
For residents returning home, the water is no longer the only concern.
Authorities have advised people to avoid standing in floodwater, check for debris before clearing it, and report any snake sightings immediately, warning that recovery efforts could continue long after the floodwaters recede.