Giant python hangs 100 feet in the air for 10 hours before rescue

Rare sight quickly went viral as crowds gathered to watch the drama unfold.
Residents of Kochi were left stunned after spotting a massive python hanging 100 feet above the ground from a tree inside a hostel compound near Maharaja’s College. The rare sight quickly went viral as crowds gathered to watch the drama unfold.
Forest officials and snake-rescue volunteers rushed to the scene but decided not to disturb the reptile — attempts to spray water or climb up were ruled out, fearing the python could fall to its death. Instead, rescuers waited patiently.
Finally, after 10 tense hours, at around 7:30pm local time, the python began slithering down on its own. Members of SARPA (Snake Rescue and Protection Association) stepped in, safely capturing the reptile.
The snake was later taken to Edappally’s Social Forestry office and will be released into the wild near Malayattoor. Experts believe it likely entered the city through riverbanks or vegetation corridors — a reminder of how habitat loss is pushing wildlife into urban spaces.
Similar cases have been reported in Kerala before: in 2020, a 10-foot python had to be pulled from a PVC pipe in Ernakulam, while in another dramatic incident, a man was rescued from the grip of a python constricting his neck.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox