GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Giant python hangs 100 feet in the air for 10 hours before rescue

Rare sight quickly went viral as crowds gathered to watch the drama unfold.

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Forest officials and snake-rescue volunteers waited patiently before safely capturing the reptile. For illustrative purposes only.
Forest officials and snake-rescue volunteers waited patiently before safely capturing the reptile. For illustrative purposes only.
Unsplash/Mary Hinton

Residents of Kochi were left stunned after spotting a massive python hanging 100 feet above the ground from a tree inside a hostel compound near Maharaja’s College. The rare sight quickly went viral as crowds gathered to watch the drama unfold.

Forest officials and snake-rescue volunteers rushed to the scene but decided not to disturb the reptile — attempts to spray water or climb up were ruled out, fearing the python could fall to its death. Instead, rescuers waited patiently.

Finally, after 10 tense hours, at around 7:30pm local time, the python began slithering down on its own. Members of SARPA (Snake Rescue and Protection Association) stepped in, safely capturing the reptile.

The snake was later taken to Edappally’s Social Forestry office and will be released into the wild near Malayattoor. Experts believe it likely entered the city through riverbanks or vegetation corridors — a reminder of how habitat loss is pushing wildlife into urban spaces.

Similar cases have been reported in Kerala before: in 2020, a 10-foot python had to be pulled from a PVC pipe in Ernakulam, while in another dramatic incident, a man was rescued from the grip of a python constricting his neck.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Archer Aviation's 'Midnight' eVTOL aircraft will get started on its journey soon.

Archer’s Midnight eVTOL hits 7,000 feet in test flight

1m read
Arsenal defender Martin Zubimendi (R) scores the team's third goal during the English Premier League football match against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 13, 2025.

Arsenal wins 3-0 to spoil Postecoglou's debut as coach

2m read
The 41-year-old was found unresponsive on his bed, with foam around his mouth and a bleeding leg.

Techie dies after venomous snake hides in his footwear

2m read
Snake caught near Marcos' plane hours before India trip

Snake caught near Marcos' plane hours before India trip

2m read