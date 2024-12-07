Thailand has recently experienced torrential rains, causing severe floods that have displaced over 30,000 people and claimed 29 lives, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. The floods have led to widespread devastation, with heart-wrenching scenes of rescue and evacuation efforts emerging.

Amid the tragedy, a particular video from Pattani province has sparked social media buzz. It shows a giant reticulated python with a visibly swollen stomach floating in the floodwaters, reportedly after consuming a dog.

The clip, shared by @AMAZINGNATURE on X, was captioned: “This giant snake, probably a Reticulated Python, was seen bobbing around in the floodwater in Southern Thailand.”

Garnering over two million views, the video has left viewers divided — some were stunned by the snake's size, while others speculated it might be dead or in distress.

One user wrote, “Just removed Thailand from my bucket list,” while another commented, “It’s a reticulated python belly up, which means it’s either dead or in deep distress. Poor thing.”