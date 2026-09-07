Toyota and Lexus car owners: Your faulty Takata airbag could be replaced for free

Jacques Brent, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Toyota and Lexus, said: “This campaign is about one thing: keeping our valued customers safe. A vehicle that drives and feels perfectly fine may still be carrying this risk undetected. Checking your VIN takes minutes, the repair costs nothing, and the peace of mind it brings is everything. We are urging every affected owner to act today, and bring their Toyota and Lexus vehicles in for quick and cost-free airbag replacement.”