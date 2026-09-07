Toyota and Lexus car owners: Your faulty Takata airbag could be replaced for free

The airbag has seen a major recall drive over safety concerns
Dubai: Even as the largest automotive safety recall in history remains in play, Al Futtaim has launched the ‘Don’t Risk It, Fix It’ Campaign for Toyota and Lexus vehicles with Takata Airbags in the UAE.
Airbags are one of those safety measures we don't think about until we need them but the truth is that in the case of an accident, they can be the difference between a bump-and-bruise cruise and a severe injury because of a collision.
However, in the affected models, the airbag inflators degrade over time - something exacerbated majorly because of heat and humidity.
In the UAE, Al Futtaim is offering free airbag inflators replacement for Toyota and Lexus vehicles with Takata Airbags.
Cars affected include Toyota models Alphard 2002-2017, Corolla 2003-2010, Sequoia 2002-2017, Yaris Hatchback 2005-2008, Yaris 2005-2011, and RAV4 2003-2005. And Lexus' cars ES350 2006-2011, GX460 2010-2016, IS Convertible 2010-2015, IS350/250 2006-2012, LS F 2011-2013, RX 2016-2017, and SC430 2001-2009.
Jacques Brent, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Toyota and Lexus, said: “This campaign is about one thing: keeping our valued customers safe. A vehicle that drives and feels perfectly fine may still be carrying this risk undetected. Checking your VIN takes minutes, the repair costs nothing, and the peace of mind it brings is everything. We are urging every affected owner to act today, and bring their Toyota and Lexus vehicles in for quick and cost-free airbag replacement.”
How long does the fix take?
The free replacement takes less than one hour regardless of age or ownership history.
Jacques Brent added: “Whether you drive an affected Toyota or a Lexus, our commitment to you remains the same – we will fix your vehicle, at no cost, with no hassle. Visit our website, check your VIN, and let our teams take care of the rest. There is simply no reason to wait.”