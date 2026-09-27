Recall covers Lexus NX, Toyota Crown and Toyota bZ4X models manufactured in Japan
Dubai: Al Futtaim Automotive is recalling 892 Lexus and Toyota vehicles in the UAE to update software linked to the front recognition camera, after a rare fault was found that could affect the operation of the vehicles’ pre-collision system.
The recalls are being carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and cover selected Lexus NX, Toyota Crown and Toyota bZ4X vehicles manufactured in Japan.
The first recall applies to Lexus NX models manufactured between 2021 and 2023, with around 417 vehicles expected to be affected in the UAE.
A second campaign covers Toyota Crown vehicles manufactured between 2022 and 2024 and Toyota bZ4X vehicles manufactured between 2021 and 2023, affecting about 475 vehicles.
Al Futtaim Automotive said the recall was intended to update the programming of the vehicles’ front recognition camera.
According to the recall information, a rare software issue could corrupt the camera’s memory when the vehicle is switched off.
If that occurs, the pre-collision system may not operate the next time the vehicle is started, while warning lights or messages may appear and audible alerts could also sound.
The company said inspections and required software updates would be carried out free of charge.