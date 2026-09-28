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Toyota cars hold value best in UAE used-car market, says dubizzle

Toyota retained 65% of vehicle value, ahead of Lexus, RAM, Nissan and Honda

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dubizzle analysis of 2021–2023 model-year vehicles finds Toyota retaining 65% of vehicle value.
dubizzle analysis of 2021–2023 model-year vehicles finds Toyota retaining 65% of vehicle value.
dubizzle

Toyota recorded 65 per cent value retention, followed by Lexus and RAM at 61 per cent each, while Nissan and Honda recorded 60 per cent, according to the analysis of 2021 to 2023 model-year vehicles.

The figures are based on like-for-like comparisons across make, model, trim, model year and GCC versus non-GCC specification. The results were then aggregated at make level using listing-weighted averages and medians.

Toyota leads

Toyota's overall 65 per cent retention figure was the highest among the brands analysed.

The analysis found Toyota retained 87 per cent of its value after the first year, 75 per cent after the second year and 65 per cent after three years.

Lexus and RAM followed at 61 per cent, while Nissan and Honda each recorded 60 per cent.

Mazda, GMC, Jeep and Hyundai each recorded 59 per cent.

The data does not mean every model from these brands will retain value at the same rate, as the analysis was conducted at brand level and covered specified model-year cohorts.

What it means

For UAE buyers, resale value can be an important part of the overall cost of owning a car, particularly for motorists who expect to sell, trade in or upgrade after several years.

The purchase price is only one part of that calculation. Financing, fuel consumption, maintenance and other ownership costs can also affect the total cost of a vehicle.

A car that retains a larger proportion of its original value could leave an owner with more equity when it is time to change vehicles, although actual resale prices can vary depending on factors including mileage, condition, specification and market demand.

Sherif Magdy, director of sales at dubizzle Cars, said buyers should consider how a vehicle may perform over the course of ownership rather than focusing only on its showroom price.

“When consumers choose a car, they are not only choosing a vehicle for today, they are also making a decision that can shape their ownership journey over the years that follow,” Magdy said.

“Value retention is therefore an important part of that equation.”

He said comparing similar vehicles across successive model years could give buyers another perspective when assessing longer-term value.

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