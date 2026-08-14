Pakistan posts fastest economic growth in four years as reforms drive recovery

Official economic data released at the close of FY2025-26 showed the country’s per capita income rising by 9 per cent to $1,901, while the fiscal deficit for the July-March period narrowed sharply to 0.7 per cent of GDP, one of the lowest levels recorded in decades. Public debt also declined to 68.5 per cent of GDP, down from 75 per cent in 2023, following an aggressive debt management strategy that retired more than Rs4.7 trillion ahead of maturity.