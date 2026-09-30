Brigadier Saeed Mohammed Al Hajeri, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations at Dubai Police, said the initiative is designed to familiarise the public with the different methods used by fraudsters and strengthen their ability to protect themselves.

The Dubai Electronic Security Centre has developed “Sarab”, an AI-powered tool that assesses whether video content has been manipulated and helps detect deepfakes. The programme was developed by UAE talent and made available as an open-source project for users and specialised organisations.

Children may spend more than seven hours a day using tablets and other electronic devices, he said, increasing the need to educate both young people and their families about online threats.

Cybercrime and electronic fraud accounted for around 60 per cent of awareness lectures, with plans to increase the proportion to more than 80 per cent this year, based on the centre’s monitoring of cybercrime, blackmail and fraud patterns.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.