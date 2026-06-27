Initiative targets all age groups with guidance on safety, cybercrime and wellbeing.
Ajman: Ajman Police has launched a new community awareness initiative titled “Pay Attention to Yourself”, aimed at strengthening family awareness and promoting safety, security and quality of life across society.
The campaign, launched by the General Command of Ajman Police through its Media and Public Relations Department, comes in line with the UAE’s “Year of the Family”. It seeks to enhance awareness among all family members and reinforce positive behaviours linked to public safety and social stability, contributing to a more conscious and resilient community.
Major Mohammed Sultan Al Dhaheri, Director of the Public Relations Branch at the Media and Public Relations Department, said the initiative reflects the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support the family as the foundation of a cohesive and secure society. He stressed that increasing awareness within families strengthens their ability to deal with challenges and risks in a responsible and informed manner.
He explained that the “Pay Attention to Yourself” campaign includes a series of awareness messages, educational programmes and community activities targeting children, adolescents, youth, parents and senior citizens. The campaign covers a wide range of topics, including community security, public safety, cybercrime prevention, drug awareness, traffic safety, child protection and mental health.
The awareness content will be delivered through digital platforms, field activities and various media channels to ensure broad reach across different segments of society.
Major Al Dhaheri added that Ajman Police is committed to strengthening community partnership and promoting a culture of prevention as a key pillar of public safety. He called on community members to actively engage with the campaign and benefit from its content, noting that an informed and aware family serves as the first line of defence in protecting children and enhancing societal stability and quality of life.