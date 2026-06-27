Major Mohammed Sultan Al Dhaheri, Director of the Public Relations Branch at the Media and Public Relations Department, said the initiative reflects the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support the family as the foundation of a cohesive and secure society. He stressed that increasing awareness within families strengthens their ability to deal with challenges and risks in a responsible and informed manner.

The campaign, launched by the General Command of Ajman Police through its Media and Public Relations Department, comes in line with the UAE’s “Year of the Family”. It seeks to enhance awareness among all family members and reinforce positive behaviours linked to public safety and social stability, contributing to a more conscious and resilient community.

Major Al Dhaheri added that Ajman Police is committed to strengthening community partnership and promoting a culture of prevention as a key pillar of public safety. He called on community members to actively engage with the campaign and benefit from its content, noting that an informed and aware family serves as the first line of defence in protecting children and enhancing societal stability and quality of life.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.