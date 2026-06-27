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Ajman Police launch family safety campaign to boost awareness

Initiative targets all age groups with guidance on safety, cybercrime and wellbeing.

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Ajman Police launches family awareness campaign focused on safety and wellbeing.
Ajman Police launches family awareness campaign focused on safety and wellbeing.
Ajman Police

Ajman: Ajman Police has launched a new community awareness initiative titled “Pay Attention to Yourself”, aimed at strengthening family awareness and promoting safety, security and quality of life across society.

The campaign, launched by the General Command of Ajman Police through its Media and Public Relations Department, comes in line with the UAE’s “Year of the Family”. It seeks to enhance awareness among all family members and reinforce positive behaviours linked to public safety and social stability, contributing to a more conscious and resilient community.

Major Mohammed Sultan Al Dhaheri, Director of the Public Relations Branch at the Media and Public Relations Department, said the initiative reflects the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support the family as the foundation of a cohesive and secure society. He stressed that increasing awareness within families strengthens their ability to deal with challenges and risks in a responsible and informed manner.

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He explained that the “Pay Attention to Yourself” campaign includes a series of awareness messages, educational programmes and community activities targeting children, adolescents, youth, parents and senior citizens. The campaign covers a wide range of topics, including community security, public safety, cybercrime prevention, drug awareness, traffic safety, child protection and mental health.

The awareness content will be delivered through digital platforms, field activities and various media channels to ensure broad reach across different segments of society.

Major Al Dhaheri added that Ajman Police is committed to strengthening community partnership and promoting a culture of prevention as a key pillar of public safety. He called on community members to actively engage with the campaign and benefit from its content, noting that an informed and aware family serves as the first line of defence in protecting children and enhancing societal stability and quality of life.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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