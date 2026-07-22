Al Safeer Group announces the grand opening of new Safeer Market in Helio, Ajman

New Dh8 million plus hypermarket brings world-class retail closer to UAE shoppers
Ajman: Al Safeer Group is delighted to announce the grand opening of its newest Safeer Market branch in the rapidly growing Helio community of Ajman on Thursday, 23 July 2026. The new hypermarket represents an investment of over Dh8 million and reinforces the Group's continued commitment to bringing world-class retail experiences closer to customers across the UAE.
Strategically located to serve the expanding residential communities of Helio and its surrounding neighborhoods, the new 3,500 sqm store has been developed to provide customers with a modern, spacious and convenient shopping destination, offering quality products, exceptional value and outstanding customer service under one roof.
The new branch has also created more than 150 employment opportunities, reflecting Al Safeer Group's ongoing contribution to the UAE's economic growth and its commitment to supporting local communities.
Designed to redefine neighborhood shopping, the Helio branch offers an extensive range of groceries, fresh food, household essentials, electronics, homeware, toys, fashion and lifestyle products. Customers will also find Al Safeer Group's popular retail concepts, including Eternity, Smartbaby, Shoes4Us, and Youniq, making the store a complete shopping destination for the entire family.
A standout feature of the new branch is its enhanced Fresh Food destination, created to offer customers an authentic and enjoyable food shopping experience. The store features a dedicated Fresh Bakery together with a traditional in-house Arabic Oven, where freshly baked Arabic bread, Manakish and other regional favourites will be prepared throughout the day.
Customers can also enjoy a premium selection of Fresh Fruits & Vegetables, an extensive Butchery, Fresh Fish & Seafood counter, Deli, Cheese & Pickle section and a comprehensive range of chilled and frozen products.
Adding to the experience is the branch's live BBQ & Grill station, where customers can have their selected meat, poultry, seafood and fish freshly marinated and grilled to their preference, along with a dedicated Fish Cleaning & Preparation Service that provides added convenience for families.
In line with Al Safeer Group's commitment to sustainable retailing, the Helio branch incorporates energy-efficient LED lighting, self-checkout counters, initiatives to reduce the use of plastic shopping bags, and the promotion of digital payment methods and electronic receipts, helping minimize paper consumption while enhancing customer convenience.
"The opening of our Helio branch marks another important milestone in Al Safeer Group's growth journey. As communities continue to grow across the UAE, we remain committed to investing in modern retail destinations that deliver quality, freshness, convenience and exceptional value," said Rashmi Kalwani Pandya, Vice Chairperson of of Al Safeer Group. "We are excited to welcome the residents of Helio and neighboring communities to experience our newest Safeer Market and the wide range of products and services it has to offer."
To mark the grand opening, customers can look forward to exciting launch promotions, exclusive opening offers and rewarding benefits through the Safeer Plus loyalty program.
Al Safeer Group warmly invites residents of Helio, Ajman and neighboring communities to join the celebrations on 23 July 2026 and experience a fresh new destination for everyday shopping.