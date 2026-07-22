Al Safeer Group announces the grand opening of new Safeer Market in Helio, Ajman

"The opening of our Helio branch marks another important milestone in Al Safeer Group's growth journey. As communities continue to grow across the UAE, we remain committed to investing in modern retail destinations that deliver quality, freshness, convenience and exceptional value," said Rashmi Kalwani Pandya, Vice Chairperson of of Al Safeer Group. "We are excited to welcome the residents of Helio and neighboring communities to experience our newest Safeer Market and the wide range of products and services it has to offer."