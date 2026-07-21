Musthafa, whose definition of "clean label" extends far beyond ingredients to encompass the entire supply chain—from sourcing and manufacturing to packaging and distribution—has built iD Fresh around one uncompromising philosophy.

“Growth at any cost is the philosophy of a cancer cell. I didn't want to be a cancer cell,” he said, explaining why the company has consistently refused to sacrifice its core principles for faster expansion.

It is this approach, he says, that underpins the next chapter of iD Fresh's UAE journey, with a new Sharjah factory set to open nearly a decade after the company established its first regional production facility in Ajman.

"We are now setting up a new factory. Hopefully, by December, we should be up and running," Musthafa said as we toured the iD Fresh assembly line in Ajman. "Demand has risen that much."

The Sharjah factory will double the company's production capacity in the UAE, allowing it to meet rising demand across the Gulf while preparing for the next decade of growth.

"We got this factory around 10 years back,” he says from the iD Fresh factory in Ajman. “At that time, we thought the market was this size. Now the market is already much bigger. We have to look at what the market will be in the next 10 years,” he said.