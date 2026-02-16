After a Covid scare, Maria spent years perfecting sugar-free recipes for families
For Maria Galabova, founder of Keto Kartel, the move from politics to pastry was not a career pivot made on impulse. It followed a family health scare, years of recipe testing at home, and a belief that people should be able to enjoy dessert without feeling they are making a bad choice.
“This is not just a bakery,” she says. “It’s a mix of people’s emotions, humanity and love.”
Galabova grew up between Bulgaria and Paris and trained in politics, sociology and law. She worked for the Bulgarian government and spent several years posted to Belgium as a diplomat. But the reality of political life left her conflicted.
“I thought if I entered politics, I could change things,” she says. “Then I saw the reality, and I told myself – life is short. If you want to do good things, better change your profession.”
She and her husband chose the UAE for what she calls its sense of possibility. Hearing there was a Ministry of Happiness in the country convinced her she could build something meaningful.
The defining moment came during the pandemic.
Her husband fell severely ill with Covid-19 while her father-in-law was recovering from surgery and she was heavily pregnant.
“I was like, oh my God. If we are not healthy, we cannot be the best parents, or the best professionals,” she recalls. “That was the slap.”
The family moved to stricter eating habits. But when they looked for sugar-free and gluten-free treats, she says they were disappointed.
“We couldn’t find products on the market that were up to standard,” she says.
What began with a hired home cook quickly became a mission. Friends started requesting the same breads and desserts.
Her husband suggested making small batches for their circle. Galabova wanted more.
“Why keep the secret only for us?” she remembers thinking.
For three years, the family tested recipes at home. The results, she laughs, were “very tasty but very ugly”. Later, European pastry chefs were brought in to refine technique and presentation. Altogether, she says it took about five years to land on the final range.
Remarkably, she had never cooked professionally before.
“Never. But I love healthy food,” she says. “I can live without Chanel shoes, but I cannot live without dessert.”
When she finally opened the boutique café in 2024, transparency became central to the concept.
Customers can see into the kitchen. Lab testing and ingredient sourcing were priorities, even though they add cost.
“I want everything to represent my lifestyle – honest, transparent, best quality,” she says.
At first, convincing shoppers that sugar-free could still taste indulgent was tough. Now, she says, many return regularly after trying it once.
Galabova believes demand for alternative diets has surged in recent years, particularly after Covid.
“Almost everyone has something – lactose intolerance, gluten, sugar,” she says. “Maybe few people can eat everything, but they prefer to be healthier.”
That shift has helped carve out space in a competitive market where many still associate “healthy” with bland.
“Our goal is to show people healthy and tasty are partners,” she says.
The next phase is scale. Galabova plans a larger production facility in Dubai to serve the Gulf, while another in Bulgaria would support future European distribution.
She is also expanding beyond strict keto into vegan, vegetarian and children’s ranges, alongside protein snacks for gyms and clinics.
Franchise requests have already come in, but she says she is cautious.
“I want to be sure about the partners,” she says. “You don’t decide today and do it tomorrow.”
Her long-term ambition is to link food more closely with wellbeing and longevity – an echo of the childhood dream that first drew her toward medicine.
“Children and adults alike should be able to celebrate life’s moments with indulgent treats, without compromising their health,” she says. “We want to be part of everyone’s happiness.”