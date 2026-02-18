World's top-ranked padel players to face off in Abu Dhabi today

Coello and Tapia will be featuring in one-night exhibition match
Abu Dhabi: The world’s top-ranked padel players, Arturo Coello and Agustín Tapia, will compete against each other in a one-night exhibition match at Space42 Arena, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi, on February 18.
The Ultimate Padel Match will see Coello partner with Jorge “Coki” Nieto against Tapia and Federico Chingotto in a first-of-its-kind matchup not featured on the professional tour calendar.
For the first time, the joint FIP World No. 1 partnership will be split, placing the two players on opposing sides of the court.
Coello and Tapia are widely regarded as the most successful pairing in modern professional padel, recording over a 90% match win rate, a 47-match winning streak, and thirteen titles in 2025, including multiple major championships.
The Abu Dhabi event offers fans a rare opportunity to watch the two compete head-to-head.
Nieto, currently ranked World No 7, famously ended Coello and Tapia’s record-breaking run at the 2024 Premier Padel Finals and will team with Coello for the exhibition.
Tapia will partner with Federico Chingotto, the Argentine World Champion and World No. 3 known for his defensive style and court coverage.
“Bringing the world’s No. 1 players to compete head-to-head in Abu Dhabi is a significant moment for the sport locally,” said Mohamad Yehya, General Manager of Space42 Arena. “Padel has grown rapidly across the UAE, and this exhibition gives fans the opportunity to experience the highest level of the game live.”
The event reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the region’s fastest-growing sports destinations. The UAE capital has established itself as a year-round host of major international sporting events, attracting world-class athletes and global audiences across a growing number of disciplines.