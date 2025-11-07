It will soon be one of the most played sports in world, UAE’s Al Janahi says on growth of padel

Emirati star dreams of becoming No 1 player in the country and region
Dubai: Padel was never part of Fares Al Janahi’s original plan. The 26-year-old Emirati athlete had been building a promising tennis career before an untimely injury interrupted his progress. But in 2021, when padel was still relatively unknown in the UAE, Al Janahi decided to give the sport a try — just as a hobby. It didn’t take long, however, for that casual interest to turn into a passion, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his athletic journey.
Today, Al Janahi is on a mission to become the No 1 padel player in the UAE and the Middle East. He is set to compete at the Dubai Premier Padel P1, taking place from November 9 to 16 at the Hamdan Sports Complex — an event that will feature the world’s top-ranked players.
“My goal is to be the No 1 player in my country and the top player in my region, as well as to reach the top 200 in the world rankings,” Al Janahi told Gulf News. “To achieve that, I need to compete regularly in international tournaments and travel extensively to gain ranking points.”
Al Janahi recently helped the UAE achieve a historic fifth-place finish at the 2024 FIP World Padel Championships — the best-ever result for an Arab or Asian nation. His success reflects not only personal ambition but also his dedication to inspiring the next generation of regional athletes.
“The UAE and Arab federations have been working hard to develop young talent,” he said. “At NAS Sports Complex and WPA, I see it firsthand — through initiatives like the UAEPA Juniors Academy, which nurtures players who go on to represent the country in GCC and Asian competitions. There’s a strong effort to raise the level of our juniors, who are the future of the sport.”
The Dubai Premier Padel P1 will welcome elite players — including reigning champions and emerging stars — competing for ranking points and global prestige. The tournament is expected to draw thousands of spectators and millions of online viewers, reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a premier international sporting hub.
Looking ahead, Al Janahi believes the sport’s future is bright. “Padel has seen incredible growth, and the future looks very promising,” he said. “One of the main goals of the International Padel Federation is to make it an Olympic sport. Once that happens, I believe it will become not just one of the fastest-growing, but one of the most played sports in the world.”
He also credits the sport’s social appeal for its surging popularity. “Padel is a very social sport — that’s part of its magic,” Al Janahi explained. “You see footballers and celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo playing for fun, which makes it trendy and relatable. Plus, it’s easy to learn at the beginner level. If you’ve played tennis, squash, or football, you can quickly pick it up.”
The upcoming tournament at the Hamdan Sports Complex will feature a record-setting 7,000-seat Centre Court — the largest in UAE padel history — along with three secondary courts and two practice courts open to spectators.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox