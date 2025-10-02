e& partners with Dubai Premier Padel P1 for UAE's largest Padel event

“Our partnership with Dubai Premier Padel P1, together with the Dubai Sports Council, the Department of Economy and Tourism, the UAE Padel Association, and Gallop.Global-is well-calibrated to advance Dubai’s reputation as a leading global sports centre,' said Fares Hamad Fares, Vice President of Group Digital Marketing at e&. "And with padel surging in popularity across the country, hosting the world’s best at the Hamdan Sports Complex will inspire community participation and support the UAE’s National Sports Strategy 2031.”