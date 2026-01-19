“When I travel to the US or the UK — which I do often — gourmet, artisanal condiments are just a normal part of everyday life. Then I’d come back to the UAE and find almost nothing,” said Al Mutairi, who identifies as that person who goes to the supermarket and heads straight to the condiments aisle.

Al Mutairi’s long-running obsession has now turned into a small but growing Dubai-based business that imports and sells artisanal hot sauces and spicy condiments from around the world — many of which were previously hard to find in the UAE.

At this point, Al Mutairi had decided to share his love for sauce with the UAE. House of Habanero officially launched online in September 2024, after securing its trade licence the year before. Today, Al Mutairi swears he can even match you with the sauce that perfectly fits your personality.

“Yeah, I’m obsessed with sauces. But the brands I was used to just weren’t there,” he said. When Al Mutairi started digging into why he couldn’t find his beloved sauces in the UAE, he realised no one was importing them.

Professionally, Al Mutairi spent years in large-scale operations, rising to the position of Chief Operations Officer at one of the GCC’s largest art and events agencies. Formula One bookings, international art biennales and complex corporate events were his day job — but sauces were always his side obsession.

Around 70 per cent of the range is mild to medium, designed to pair with everyday meals — from falafel and shawarma to pizza, pasta and eggs. There are tahini hot sauces, blueberry dessert sauces, plum sauces for duck, chilli crisps, spicy maple syrup and even Mexican chilli sweets.

The turning point came with fatherhood. With a second child on the way, Al Mutairi made the leap out of corporate life, determined to build something of his own — and something closer to home.

“There’s still a lot to figure out,” he says. “But I don’t see myself going back to corporate life.” For someone who eats every meal with at least one sauce — sometimes two — that seems unlikely.

