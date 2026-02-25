Dubai: Masood M. Sharif Mahmood is set to take on the role of Group Chief Executive Officer of e&, succeeding Hatem Dowidar following a planned leadership transition . He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of e& UAE, the group’s core telecoms business in its home market.

The company has said Mahmood’s operational and financial background has played a role in building high-performing teams and executing development strategies that have supported business performance. His leadership within the UAE operation positioned him as a key internal candidate as the group prepared for a wider leadership handover.

As CEO of e& UAE, Mahmood has been responsible for overseeing the commercial, technology and IT functions across the country. His remit has included driving operational efficiency, strengthening customer-focused strategies and supporting sustainable growth within the group’s largest and most established market.

Mahmood steps into the role with more than two decades of experience spanning telecommunications, technology, investment management and government-linked enterprises. His appointment comes at a time when e& has expanded beyond traditional telecoms into a broader technology and digital services group operating across multiple international markets.

Prior to his tenure at Yahsat, Mahmood held senior positions at Mubadala, where he served as Vice President and led the ICT department. In that role, he was involved in corporate strategy, asset management and oversight of strategic investments, including Yahsat and Injazat.

Under his leadership, Yahsat expanded its operational footprint to around 50 markets globally. He also led the acquisition of Thuraya, consolidating the UAE’s commercial space sector in a transaction that supported shareholder value creation and helped pave the way for Yahsat’s public listing in 2021.

Before joining e&, Mahmood spent close to a decade as Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, the Abu Dhabi-based satellite communications company wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company. Appointed in 2012, he oversaw both government and commercial operations during a period of international expansion.

As he prepares to assume the group CEO role, e& has said the leadership transition is structured to ensure continuity. Mahmood’s background across telecoms, satellite communications and government-linked investment platforms places him at the centre of the group’s next phase as it continues to expand its technology and digital services footprint.

Mahmood’s career spans more than 21 years in the communications and technology sectors, with a focus on building and transforming businesses across different stages of growth. His experience combines operational leadership with exposure to large-scale infrastructure projects, investment-led expansion and public market preparation.

He also brings around ten years of experience in investment management and business development, having worked across government and semi-government entities. These included roles at Dubai Investment Group and at the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.