Maryam Nawaz launches bold police reforms to end fear and instill respect in Punjab

The Chief minister’s instructions emphasised using formal and courteous language, such as addressing citizens as “sir,” “madam,” “sahib,” or “sahiba,” instead of informal or abrasive terms that have historically alienated the public.

“Police officers exist to serve the people, not intimidate or harass them. Teach them how to speak to citizens respectfully and groom them mentally. Those who fail to treat people with dignity will not be allowed to interact with the public,” she said in the meeting.

“This is not just about rules or training. It is about changing the culture of policing in Punjab — ensuring respect, fairness, and dignity in every citizen interaction. A uniformed force that serves the public with integrity is the foundation of a just and safe society,” Maryam tweeted.

Maryam Nawaz underlined the urgent need for reform, noting that Punjab’s 700,000-strong police force must demonstrate visible results in public safety and citizen engagement. “Limited personnel have shown they can establish peace; now the entire force must be effective. Police should protect the public, only criminals should fear them,” she said.

Community policing initiatives: Chief Minister Maryam highlighted successful international examples, such as Japan’s model of student interns participating in policing activities. Local engagement programs during festivals like Basant will also be strengthened to foster trust between citizens and the police.

Respectful interaction: Officers on patrol, at checkpoints, service centres, and police stations will receive formal training in public engagement and body language. Complaints of misconduct will be recorded immediately, and officers will be required to wear body cameras to ensure transparency.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.