Wear the badge: Punjab Police to recruit hundreds of young sub inspectors

Fresh male and female graduated invited to become police officers in Pakistan

A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
Punjab Police announce to open vacancies for young male and female sub-inspectors. Photo for illustrative only
Dubai: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has officially announced Sub Inspector (BS-14) jobs in the Punjab Police Department offering young and energetic graduates a chance to serve in law enforcement across the province.

According to the notification, more than 280 merit-based vacancies have been allocated across 10 regions of Punjab, including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan. Both male and female candidates with a Punjab domicile are eligible to apply, provided they meet the prescribed physical and educational requirements.

Who can apply

Eligibility criteria stipulate that applicants must hold a graduation degree with at least second division from a recognised university. The age limit is set between 20 and 25 years for both men and women, with no relaxation permitted. Physical standards include a minimum height of 5 feet 7 inches for men (with a chest measurement of 33 “-34.5 “) and 5 feet 2 inches for women.

Recruitment process

The recruitment process will begin with a written examination of 100 marks to be completed in 90 minutes. The test will cover general knowledge, current affairs, Pakistan Studies, Islamiat, everyday science, English essay and comprehension, IT and basic computer knowledge, as well as analytical and logical reasoning skills.

Online application

Interested candidates can apply online through the official PPSC website at www.ppsc.gop.pk

They must deposit the prescribed test fee through online or mobile banking channels before completing the application form. The last date for submitting applications is October 2, 2025, while the written test schedule will be announced later on the PPSC portal.

This recruitment drive is part of Punjab Police’s effort to induct educated and capable young officers into the force, strengthening policing capacity and ensuring merit-based selection across the province.

