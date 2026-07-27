Ajman Bank, National Bonds join hands to boost savings and financial inclusion

“This partnership unites two institutions with a shared belief: that every individual in the UAE deserves the tools to build a more secure financial future through Shari’ah-compliant solutions. National Bonds has spent two decades nurturing a savings culture now embraced by more than one million savers, and together with Ajman Bank we can extend that impact – pairing our long-term savings expertise with Ajman Bank’s advanced banking capabilities. Our ambition reaches beyond joint products: it is to reshape how people across the UAE plan, save, and think about their financial future.”