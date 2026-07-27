Ajman Bank, National Bonds join hands to boost savings and financial inclusion

Partnership will explore Shari’ah-compliant financial solutions, promote long-term savings
Dubai: Ajman Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Bonds to explore a strategic partnership aimed at expanding access to Shari’ah-compliant financial solutions, encouraging long-term savings and strengthening financial inclusion across the UAE.
The agreement brings together Ajman Bank’s Islamic banking network and National Bonds’ expertise in savings and investment products to develop customer-focused financial solutions, joint marketing initiatives and value-added services designed to improve financial well-being.
The collaboration reflects the shared ambition of both organisations to support the UAE’s evolving financial sector by promoting responsible financial planning, increasing customer engagement and offering products that meet the changing needs of individuals and businesses.
A key focus of the partnership will be expanding access to structured savings and Islamic banking services for underserved segments, including lower- and middle-income earners and first-time savers. By combining National Bonds’ low-entry savings products with Ajman Bank’s retail banking infrastructure, the two organisations aim to make long-term saving more affordable, accessible and convenient.
Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of National Bonds, said the partnership is built on a shared vision of empowering people to secure their financial future through Shari’ah-compliant solutions.
“This partnership unites two institutions with a shared belief: that every individual in the UAE deserves the tools to build a more secure financial future through Shari’ah-compliant solutions. National Bonds has spent two decades nurturing a savings culture now embraced by more than one million savers, and together with Ajman Bank we can extend that impact – pairing our long-term savings expertise with Ajman Bank’s advanced banking capabilities. Our ambition reaches beyond joint products: it is to reshape how people across the UAE plan, save, and think about their financial future.”
Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said the agreement aligns with the bank’s strategy of delivering greater value through innovative Islamic financial services.
“We are pleased to enter into this strategic collaboration with National Bonds, which reflects our continued focus on creating value for our customers through innovative and Shari’ah-compliant financial solutions. This Memorandum of Understanding provides a platform to explore opportunities to offer our banking products and services. As Ajman Bank continues its growth journey, collaborations such as this reinforce our commitment to sustainable growth, innovation, and delivering long-term value to our customers and stakeholders.”
The MoU establishes a framework for both organisations to jointly explore new initiatives that enhance customer experience, encourage a stronger savings culture and contribute to the continued development of the UAE’s financial services sector.