GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS
ADVERTISER’S CONTENT

LuLu Exchange marks India’s Independence Day, celebrates enduring India–UAE bond

Remittances and digital payments deepen emotional, economic links to India

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
LuLu Exchange marks India’s Independence Day, celebrates enduring India–UAE bond

It was almost eight decades ago that India won its freedom and began writing one of the greatest stories of the modern world. LuLu Exchange UAE joins millions in celebrating this proud occasion, honouring the spirit that has carried the nation forward through decades of ambition and progress.

Much of India’s story now lives beyond its borders. Here in the United Arab Emirates, a large Indian community has helped shape the friendship between the two nations, a bond felt as much in everyday homes and workplaces as in trade and diplomacy.

For the Indian community in the UAE, the connection to home remains deeply personal. Every month, money sent back supports a parent, pays for an education or helps a family move closer to its aspirations. LuLu Exchange has been part of these journeys for years, with a wide network of over 170 customer engagement centres and secure digital channels that make every transfer simple, transparent and dependable.

The LuLu Money App brings that experience even closer, letting customers send money and settle bills in India from wherever they are. Features like Bharat Bill Payment integration have made staying connected to home a natural part of everyone’s daily life.

“India’s 80th Independence Day is a proud occasion for every Indian and for all of us at LuLu Exchange who serve this vibrant community. Every citizen’s hard work and aspirations inspire everything we build, and we remain committed to making their financial lives simpler, safer and more rewarding - always,” said Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, LuLu Financial Holdings.

LuLu Exchange extends its warmest Independence Day wishes to every Indian in the UAE. Here’s to a future built on trust, shared progress and the enduring bond between India and the UAE.

Related Topics:
GN Focus

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

How Lulu Group strengthens India-GCC trade links

2m read
UAE's biggest Filipino basketball league launched

UAE's biggest Filipino basketball league launched

2m read
Shakira performs during the Topps Final Halftime Show the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Shakira lights up FIFA halftime show with 'Dai Dai'

2m read
Shakira and Burna Boy are preparing to perform the official tournament song in FIFA's landmark halftime show.

Shakira shares rehearsal glimpse before World Cup final

2m read