LuLu Exchange marks India’s Independence Day, celebrates enduring India–UAE bond

Remittances and digital payments deepen emotional, economic links to India
It was almost eight decades ago that India won its freedom and began writing one of the greatest stories of the modern world. LuLu Exchange UAE joins millions in celebrating this proud occasion, honouring the spirit that has carried the nation forward through decades of ambition and progress.
Much of India’s story now lives beyond its borders. Here in the United Arab Emirates, a large Indian community has helped shape the friendship between the two nations, a bond felt as much in everyday homes and workplaces as in trade and diplomacy.
For the Indian community in the UAE, the connection to home remains deeply personal. Every month, money sent back supports a parent, pays for an education or helps a family move closer to its aspirations. LuLu Exchange has been part of these journeys for years, with a wide network of over 170 customer engagement centres and secure digital channels that make every transfer simple, transparent and dependable.
The LuLu Money App brings that experience even closer, letting customers send money and settle bills in India from wherever they are. Features like Bharat Bill Payment integration have made staying connected to home a natural part of everyone’s daily life.
“India’s 80th Independence Day is a proud occasion for every Indian and for all of us at LuLu Exchange who serve this vibrant community. Every citizen’s hard work and aspirations inspire everything we build, and we remain committed to making their financial lives simpler, safer and more rewarding - always,” said Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, LuLu Financial Holdings.
LuLu Exchange extends its warmest Independence Day wishes to every Indian in the UAE. Here’s to a future built on trust, shared progress and the enduring bond between India and the UAE.