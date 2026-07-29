LuLu Exchange and Dubai Sports Council launch the UAE's biggest Filipino basketball league

Sharing his thoughts on the league, Thampi Sudarsanan, CEO of LuLu Exchange, said: “The Kabayan Basketball League reflects our commitment to building meaningful connections with the Filipino community and creating experiences that reach beyond financial services. Basketball runs deep in the Filipino spirit and this league gives that passion a stage of its own as a place where kabayans can compete, celebrate and come together as one. We are proud to build it alongside the Dubai Sports Council.”