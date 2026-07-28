Dubai Sports Council launches basketball league for Filipino community in the UAE

The initiative aligns with the UAE's Proud of UAE initiative, which recognises and supports the country's diverse communities.

Regarded as the largest basketball competition dedicated to Filipinos in the Emirates, the league has been designed to strengthen community ties while encouraging participation in physical activity.

Dubai: The Dubai Sports Council has launched the "Kabayan Basketball League," a nationwide basketball tournament aimed at bringing together the Filipino community across the UAE through sport.

Following the registration phase, a selection panel will shortlist 24 teams that will advance to the tournament stage. The finalists will compete in a series of matches, leading to the crowning of the league's inaugural champions.

Team registrations have officially opened, with organisers inviting up to 100 teams to enter the competition. Each squad will consist of 15 members, including a coach.

Organisers have eyed the competition to attract both players and supporters from across the Emirates.

The league has been built around basketball's enduring popularity among Filipinos, one of the UAE's largest expatriate communities.

The tournament will be played at two indoor sporting venues in Dubai, Dubai Sports World and Shabab Al Ahli Indoor Stadium.

Moreover, the tournament has been intended to promote physical activity, work-life balance, and opportunities for people to connect through sport.

The initiative supports the UAE National Strategy for Wellbeing by providing overseas Filipino workers and the wider Filipino community with access to quality sporting facilities.

The tournament offers not only competitive basketball but also a platform for community members to connect, celebrate their shared passion for the sport, and support participating teams.

Thousands of members of the Filipino community have been expected to gather throughout the season.

The champions will receive Dh12,000, while the runners-up will take home Dh7,000. The third-place team will receive Dh4,000 and the fourth-place team Dh2,000.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.