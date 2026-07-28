GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Dubai Sports Council launches basketball league for Filipino community in the UAE

100 teams expected to compete across two Dubai venues

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The league reflects the nation's commitment to supporting and uplifting the communities that call it home.
The league reflects the nation's commitment to supporting and uplifting the communities that call it home.
Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Sports Council has launched the "Kabayan Basketball League," a nationwide basketball tournament aimed at bringing together the Filipino community across the UAE through sport.

Regarded as the largest basketball competition dedicated to Filipinos in the Emirates, the league has been designed to strengthen community ties while encouraging participation in physical activity.

The initiative aligns with the UAE's Proud of UAE initiative, which recognises and supports the country's diverse communities.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Registrations now open

Team registrations have officially opened, with organisers inviting up to 100 teams to enter the competition. Each squad will consist of 15 members, including a coach.

Following the registration phase, a selection panel will shortlist 24 teams that will advance to the tournament stage. The finalists will compete in a series of matches, leading to the crowning of the league's inaugural champions.

Matches to be held at two Dubai venues

The tournament will be played at two indoor sporting venues in Dubai, Dubai Sports World and Shabab Al Ahli Indoor Stadium.

The league has been built around basketball's enduring popularity among Filipinos, one of the UAE's largest expatriate communities.

Organisers have eyed the competition to attract both players and supporters from across the Emirates.

Community wellbeing

Beyond the competition itself, the league aims to encourage healthier lifestyles and greater community engagement.

The initiative supports the UAE National Strategy for Wellbeing by providing overseas Filipino workers and the wider Filipino community with access to quality sporting facilities.

Moreover, the tournament has been intended to promote physical activity, work-life balance, and opportunities for people to connect through sport.

Dh25,000 prize pool

A total prize pool of Dh25,000 will be awarded to the tournament's top four teams.

The champions will receive Dh12,000, while the runners-up will take home Dh7,000. The third-place team will receive Dh4,000 and the fourth-place team Dh2,000.

Thousands of members of the Filipino community have been expected to gather throughout the season.

The tournament offers not only competitive basketball but also a platform for community members to connect, celebrate their shared passion for the sport, and support participating teams.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
PinoyUAEDubai

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Think before posting your trip, UAE warns travellers

Think before posting your trip, UAE warns travellers

Just now2m read
JM Avelino, creative director and live events producer

Why this Filipino expat shelters those in need in UAE

5m read
Two-year-old Filipino girl, who was abandoned at infancy, has finally returned home to the Philippines

UAE supports abandoned Filipino girl’s safe return home

2m read
Fifa President Gianni Infantino could expand the number of nations at the World Cup again in 2030

Why FIFA “examining” 64-nation World Cup benefits UAE

3m read