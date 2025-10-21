GOLD/FOREX
Excitement in the air as PBA returns to Dubai for ‘The Golden Comeback’

San Miguel Beermen take on Barangay Ginebra San Miguel at Coca-Cola Arena on October 26

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
The teams are set to arrive in Dubai on October 24, kicking off a thrilling weekend of world-class basketball action
Dubai: Basketball enthusiasts in the Filipino community have reason to celebrate as the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) marks its historic 50th season with a much-anticipated return to the UAE.

Dubbed ‘The Golden Comeback,’ this milestone event will bring the excitement of professional Filipino basketball back to Dubai, headlined by a blockbuster clash between two powerhouse teams — the San Miguel Beermen and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel — at the Coca-Cola Arena.

The teams are set to arrive in Dubai on October 24, kicking off a thrilling weekend of world-class basketball action. Fans can look forward to a high-energy showdown filled with gravity-defying dunks, clutch plays, and electric atmosphere as two of the PBA’s most iconic franchises go head-to-head.

Doors open at 4pm on October 26, with pre-game entertainment including a vibrant school program featuring performances by local students — a perfect warm-up before the main event.

The San Miguel Beermen, known for their championship legacy and seasoned roster, will take the court with stars like June Mar Fajardo, Jeron Teng, Marcio Lassiter, and Chris Ross, bringing their signature poise and dominant inside game.

Meanwhile, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel — famously known as the “People’s Team” — will fire up the crowd with the dynamic talents of Scottie Thompson, Jeremiah Gray, Japeth Aguilar, and RJ Abbarietos, promising fast-paced action and passionate play.

This landmark event is more than just a game — it's a celebration of 50 years of PBA excellence, showcasing the league’s global reach and unifying power for Filipinos abroad. For PBA fans in the UAE, it’s a rare and unforgettable chance to witness their basketball heroes live and in action.

