A former company director offers perspective after RM’s rare on-air remark sparks debate
Dubai: With BTS gearing up for their highly anticipated comeback in March 2026, the group has been keeping fans updated through Weverse Lives and practice session snippets. However, in their latest broadcast, meant to celebrate the festive season and V's birthday, took an unexpected turn when leader RM made a rare public comment about their company HYBE that's got everyone talking.
During the live stream, Kim Namjoon, better known as RM, made a statement that visibly caught his bandmates off guard. "I wish our company would care for us more," he said. "I don't usually say things like this, but I wish they would look out for us."
The comment seemed to come completely out of the blue, with Jungkook, Taehyung, and Jimin all looking noticeably surprised. For an artist who's typically careful with his words, especially when it comes to company matters, this was quite the moment.
The remarks didn't go unnoticed. Elly Chae, a former director at BigHit Music, shared her thoughts online shortly after. Whilst she admitted she hadn't watched the live herself, she said she was taken aback by what Namjoon had said.
"For an artist to make such a bold statement suggests there's a massive internal problem," Chae explained. Coming from someone who worked inside the company, that's quite the observation.
Chae went on to speculate about what might be causing the tension. She suggested the issue could stem from how the members' military enlistment was handled. According to her, if the members had enlisted individually rather than together, their post-discharge plans and comeback timeline would likely have been sorted by now.
She claimed the company had hoped all seven members would enlist simultaneously, but "an agreement wasn't reached." The result? A situation that's left everyone in a bit of a muddle.
Beyond the enlistment timing, Chae pointed out that this should be a crucial period for rebuilding momentum ahead of a potential world tour. Instead, the company seems to be juggling multiple crises at once.
She referenced ongoing situations involving NewJeans and their CEO, prosecution matters related to Bang Si Hyuk's IPO, and the continued promotion of newer groups. With so much happening simultaneously, Chae suggested that BTS may have felt "constantly pushed back" in terms of priority.
Chae also touched on how BigHit's internal structure has evolved. She noted that the company can't fully operate without approval from its chairman, regardless of how large it's become. From a business perspective, the original seven members who built the company's foundation are still expected to generate significant revenue.
However, she claimed many competent employees have left, replaced by executives more focused on internal politics. "That's why I'm not entirely sure how things are being handled now," she concluded.
RM's comments have left the fandom genuinely concerned. For many, his words clash with the assumption that HYBE would treat BTS with the utmost care and respect, especially given everything the group has done for the company.
After all, BTS didn't just bring success to BigHit. They transformed it from a small entertainment company into HYBE, the global K-pop powerhouse it is today. The group carried the company through its most defining years, building it from the ground up.
If the group that literally built the company still feels overlooked, what does that say about how things are being managed, wondered fans.
With the comeback just months away, all eyes will be on how HYBE responds to this moment. Whether through actions or words, the company will need to address the concerns that RM's rare public comment has raised.
For now, fans are simply hoping that BTS receive the care and attention they deserve as they prepare for this next chapter.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
