BTS’s Jin falsely accused of saying ‘idols shouldn't date' in edited clip, ARMY clears the air: 'How nasty...'

Furious ARMY stepped in to set the record straight and shared the real story
As BTS’s comeback draws near, ARMY’s protectiveness has escalated. And with good reason. A recent clip from one of Jin’s Weverse live streams started circulating online, with English subtitles claiming he said idols “shouldn’t be allowed to date,” adding, “I think we should take the feelings of the fans into consideration.”
The quote tweet quickly went viral, racking up over 3.7 million views. The backlash was swift and harsh, with some rival fandoms mocking Jin’s appearance and cruelly suggesting, “no one wants to date him anyway.”
But ARMY didn’t stay quiet for long. Fans were quick to call out the misleading translations, pointing out that Jin had actually been joking about the pressures of being an idol. He had been talking about the expectations placed on idols to maintain slim physiques, poking fun at himself for gaining weight compared to his gym-hitting bandmates.
Meanwhile, the excitement around BTS’s official comeback is impossible to ignore. BigHit Music confirmed the release of the group’s fifth studio album, ARIRANG, set for March 20, 2026. The rollout is set to lean heavily on BTS’s digital fan infrastructure, using social platforms and Weverse to guide fans toward official sales channels.
The album’s title carries deep cultural significance. Arirang is a beloved Korean folk song and national symbol — a choice that underscores how this release marks a major return for the group after a multi-year pause from full-scale activities.
This album is just the beginning. BTS’s larger comeback plan, teased since 2025, includes new music followed by a world tour starting in April 2026. Dozens of global dates will mark the group’s return to large-scale live performances after a hiatus driven by South Korea’s mandatory military service.
Fans can breathe: BTS is back, the jokes are understood, and the countdown is officially on.
