BTS names comeback album 'Arirang' — release and preorder dates set

BigHit confirms BTS’ first full-group album since 'Proof'

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
After a long hiatus, BTS confirms a March 20 album drop and a global tour schedule.
BigHit Music has confirmed that BTS will release its fifth studio album, “ARIRANG,” on March 20, 2026, in a rollout that leans heavily on the group’s digital fan infrastructure — social platforms for the announcement, and Weverse links to funnel fans toward official sales channels.

The title lands with immediate cultural weight. “Arirang” is widely recognized as a Korean folk song and a symbol of national heritage — a name choice that, at minimum, signals how closely this release is tied to a “return” moment for the group after a multi-year pause in full-scale activities.

Details are still rolling out in layers, but the commercial scaffolding is already visible. AP reported that retailers including Target are offering exclusive preorder options, including multiple vinyl versions and collectible CD editions — a reminder that even in a streaming-first era, K-pop’s physical packaging remains a core part of the business model.

The release also connects to the larger comeback plan BTS has been teasing since 2025: new music, then a major world tour. The tour is set to begin in April 2026 and span dozens of dates globally, formalizing BTS’ return to large-scale live performance after the hiatus driven by South Korea’s mandatory military service requirements.

Other entertainment coverage has added more context around the album package. People reported the release timing in Korea Standard Time and described the project as BTS’ first group album since the 2022 anthology “Proof,” as well as part of a broader 2026–2027 touring plan.

For now, “ARIRANG” is arriving as a familiar modern K-pop launch: a tightly sequenced information drop, driven by official channels, designed to scale across time zones — and to convert global attention into verified preorders before the first track even hits streaming platforms.

