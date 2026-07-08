Ajman Bank prices debut $300m AT1 Sukuk at 6.5%

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Bank, said the inaugural AT1 Sukuk marks “a natural evolution” in the bank’s capital management strategy. “Our inaugural Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Sukuk issuance represents a natural evolution in Ajman Bank’s capital management strategy and reflects the significant progress we have made in strengthening the Bank’s financial profile over the past few years,” Sheikh Ammar said.