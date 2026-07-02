UAE doubles size of first retail T-Sukuk offering to Dh100m on high demand

Dubai: The UAE has doubled the size of its first Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk issuance to Dh100 million after receiving Dh445 million in subscription requests, as the government opened a new route for individual investors to buy government-backed Islamic investment products.

Investor demand far exceeded the amount initially offered. During the subscription period, which ran from June 24 to June 30, investors placed orders worth Dh445 million, nearly nine times the original Dh50 million issuance. In response, the Ministry of Finance increased the size of the offering to Dh100 million.

The strong response marks the UAE's first sovereign sukuk designed specifically for retail investors, expanding access to an asset class that has traditionally been available mainly to institutional investors.

The Ministry of Finance increased the inaugural offering from Dh50 million after demand exceeded expectations by almost nine times. The sukuk has now been listed on Nasdaq Dubai, allowing investors to buy and sell it on the secondary market through authorised brokers.

The securities are now trading on Nasdaq Dubai, meaning investors who missed the subscription period may still be able to buy them through authorised brokers at prevailing market prices.

Since the sukuk is listed on Nasdaq Dubai, investors can now buy or sell the securities on the secondary market through authorised brokers, with prices determined by market demand.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.