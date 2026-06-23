Two-year Sharia-compliant Sukuk opens for subscription from June 24 with six-month payouts
Dubai: The UAE’s first government-backed retail Sukuk is now open for investment, with residents and citizens able to subscribe from Dh1,000 after the Ministry of Finance announced the offering details.
The two-year Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk will offer investors a 4.30 per cent annual profit rate, with returns paid every six months, as the subscription window runs from June 24 to June 30.
The Ministry of Finance said the inaugural issuance will allow individuals to invest from Dh1,000, with investments available through approved digital platforms including Dubai Financial Market’s subscription platform, the DFM app, iVestor app, and participating banks’ digital channels.
The issuance size is set at Dh50 million, with profits to be paid every six months.
Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said: “Opening of subscriptions for the Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk Programme and the announcement of its pricing details mark a pivotal milestone in strengthening the UAE’s sovereign investment ecosystem.”
The Ministry of Finance said it has launched the programme in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE, providing individuals access to a government-backed investment instrument that follows Islamic Sharia principles.
Investors can apply through approved digital channels after completing the required procedures, including obtaining an Investor Number (NIN), where applicable.
The approved receiving banks include Emirates NBD Bank, which has been appointed as the lead receiving bank, along with Emirates Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Ajman Bank and Mashreq Bank.
Following the close of the subscription period, allocation is scheduled to take place immediately, with issuance planned for July 1, 2026.
The Sukuk are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Dubai and become available for trading from July 2. Investors will then be able to sell their holdings in the secondary market through licensed Nasdaq Dubai members.
Any excess subscription amounts will be refunded by July 7, according to the Ministry.
Sukuk are Islamic financial certificates that work similarly to bonds, allowing investors to earn returns from an underlying asset or investment structure rather than receiving traditional interest payments.
The Ministry said the Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk programme is designed to give individuals access to government-backed investment products and allow them to diversify their portfolios through a structured investment option.
The programme differs from the Fractional T-Sukuk and Bonds Initiative launched in November 2025. While the new retail T-Sukuk allows investors to subscribe directly to newly issued sovereign Sukuk at face value with a minimum investment of Dh1,000, the fractional initiative allows investors to buy smaller portions of existing Sukuk and bonds already trading in the market, with a minimum investment of Dh4,000.