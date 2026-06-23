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UAE's first retail T-Sukuk opens: Dh1,000 minimum, 4.30% profit rate

Two-year Sharia-compliant Sukuk opens for subscription from June 24 with six-month payouts

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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The UAE Ministry of Finance has opened subscriptions for the country’s first Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk programme, allowing investors to participate with a minimum investment of Dh1,000.
The UAE Ministry of Finance has opened subscriptions for the country’s first Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk programme, allowing investors to participate with a minimum investment of Dh1,000.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE’s first government-backed retail Sukuk is now open for investment, with residents and citizens able to subscribe from Dh1,000 after the Ministry of Finance announced the offering details.

The Ministry of Finance said the inaugural issuance will allow individuals to invest from Dh1,000, with investments available through approved digital platforms including Dubai Financial Market’s subscription platform, the DFM app, iVestor app, and participating banks’ digital channels.

The issuance size is set at Dh50 million, with profits to be paid every six months.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said: “Opening of subscriptions for the Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk Programme and the announcement of its pricing details mark a pivotal milestone in strengthening the UAE’s sovereign investment ecosystem.”

The Ministry of Finance said it has launched the programme in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE, providing individuals access to a government-backed investment instrument that follows Islamic Sharia principles.

How investors can subscribe

Investors can apply through approved digital channels after completing the required procedures, including obtaining an Investor Number (NIN), where applicable.

The approved receiving banks include Emirates NBD Bank, which has been appointed as the lead receiving bank, along with Emirates Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Ajman Bank and Mashreq Bank.

Following the close of the subscription period, allocation is scheduled to take place immediately, with issuance planned for July 1, 2026.

The Sukuk are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Dubai and become available for trading from July 2. Investors will then be able to sell their holdings in the secondary market through licensed Nasdaq Dubai members.

Any excess subscription amounts will be refunded by July 7, according to the Ministry.

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Government-backed investment option

Sukuk are Islamic financial certificates that work similarly to bonds, allowing investors to earn returns from an underlying asset or investment structure rather than receiving traditional interest payments.

The Ministry said the Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk programme is designed to give individuals access to government-backed investment products and allow them to diversify their portfolios through a structured investment option.

The programme differs from the Fractional T-Sukuk and Bonds Initiative launched in November 2025. While the new retail T-Sukuk allows investors to subscribe directly to newly issued sovereign Sukuk at face value with a minimum investment of Dh1,000, the fractional initiative allows investors to buy smaller portions of existing Sukuk and bonds already trading in the market, with a minimum investment of Dh4,000.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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