New Sharia-compliant instrument aims to expand public access to government investments
Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Finance has launched the country’s first Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk programme, allowing citizens and residents to invest in government-backed Sharia-compliant securities.
A T-Sukuk is a type of Sharia-compliant government investment certificate. The “T” stands for Treasury, meaning it is issued by a government treasury — in this case, the UAE Ministry of Finance.
T-Sukuks works similarly to a government bond, but it is structured to comply with Islamic finance principles.
The programme is designed to expand public participation in government investment instruments by providing individuals with access to a savings and investment option starting from Dh1,000.
The Ministry of Finance said the Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk Programme was developed in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).
“The Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk Programme reflects the Ministry of Finance’s commitment, in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), to developing innovative financial instruments that align with the aspirations of society and contribute to a more diversified, resilient, and sustainable economy,” said Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said in a post shared by the UAE Media Office.
The programme offers a government-backed UAE dirham investment opportunity that is intended to be accessible to a wider group of investors, including residents and citizens.
The launch comes as governments and financial institutions across the region continue to develop new savings and investment products aimed at increasing participation in financial markets and encouraging long-term investment behaviour.
According to the Ministry, the retail T-Sukuk programme provides a transparent investment option with entry levels starting at Dh1,000, enabling individuals to participate in government securities markets