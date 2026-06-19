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UAE T-Sukuk investment latest updates: How to apply, who can invest

Investors can subscribe digitally from June 24 with a minimum investment of Dh1,000

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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The UAE Ministry of Finance has launched the country’s first Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk programme, allowing eligible citizens and residents to invest in a government-backed Shariah-compliant instrument with a minimum subscription amount of Dh1,000.
The UAE Ministry of Finance has launched the country’s first Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk programme, allowing eligible citizens and residents to invest in a government-backed Shariah-compliant instrument with a minimum subscription amount of Dh1,000.
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Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Finance shared its latest advisory on the UAE Retail T-Sukuk with Gulf News, providing details on who can invest, how to apply, subscription dates, minimum investment amounts and what happens after purchase.

The first Retail T-Sukuk issuance will open for subscription for five business days, starting at 8am on June 24, 2026, and closing at 5pm on June 30, 2026.

The Shariah-compliant investment product is issued by the Government of the UAE through the Ministry of Finance and is denominated in UAE dirhams.

It allows eligible individuals to directly participate in a sovereign Sukuk issuance through the primary market, with a minimum investment of Dh1,000. Here is all you need to know:

What is UAE Retail T-Sukuk?

The UAE Retail T-Sukuk is a government-issued Shariah-compliant investment instrument that gives eligible investors access to a sovereign Sukuk offering.

It is offered at face value during the subscription period, meaning investors purchase the Sukuk at its original issue price.

The Ministry of Finance said the product aims to expand access to government investment products, encourage saving and investment among individuals and families, and support the development of domestic capital markets.

Who can invest in Retail T-Sukuk?

Eligible investors must:

  • Be a UAE National or UAE resident

  • Hold a valid Emirates ID

  • Have a valid Dubai Financial Market (DFM) National Investor Number (NIN)

Further eligibility requirements are available in the offering documents published by the Ministry of Finance.

Professional investors cannot subscribe, as the Retail T-Sukuk is only available to eligible retail and individual investors.

How can investors apply for Retail T-Sukuk?

Eligible investors can subscribe through:

  • The DFM App

  • The iVestor App

  • The IPO Platform

  • Approved digital platforms of receiving banks

The subscription process is fully digital. Investors can complete the process electronically without visiting a branch or submitting physical documents, provided they meet eligibility requirements.

How do I get a DFM National Investor Number (NIN)?

A DFM NIN is required before subscribing.

Investors who do not already have one can apply through:

  • DFM App

  • iVestor App

  • Licensed brokers

The Ministry said further details on obtaining a DFM NIN and starting the onboarding process are available through the DFM website.

How much can I invest?

The minimum investment amount is Dh1,000, which represents one certificate or unit.

After that, investors can subscribe in multiples of Dh1,000.

There is no maximum subscription amount, although larger subscriptions may be reduced at the discretion of the UAE Government.

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What is the maturity period?

The first Retail T-Sukuk issuance has a maturity period of two years from the issuance date.

The Sukuk carries a fixed profit rate for the entire tenor. The applicable profit rate will be announced according to the programme timeline and will remain unchanged until maturity.

Profit payments will be made twice a year, with four profit distributions over the two-year period.

Are there any fees for investing?

There are no subscription fees for investing in the Retail T-Sukuk.

However, investors may face fees related to holding or trading the Sukuk, including brokerage, exchange, custody or other service provider charges, depending on the applicable policies.

What happens if demand exceeds supply?

If subscription requests exceed the amount offered, allocations may be reduced on a pro-rata basis according to the allocation method outlined in the offering documents.

This means investors may receive fewer units than they applied for.

Any excess subscription funds for unallocated amounts will be refunded after the allocation process is completed. Investors will be informed of their final allocation according to the programme timeline.

Can investors sell the Sukuk before maturity?

Yes. The Retail T-Sukuk will be listed and traded on Nasdaq Dubai after issuance.

Investors who need access to their money before maturity can sell their holdings in the secondary market, subject to market conditions and availability of buyers.

However, investors may receive more or less than their original investment amount because market prices can move above or below the original issue price.

Is there a guaranteed buyer if I want to sell?

No. There is no guaranteed buyer and no lock-in period.

Secondary market transactions depend on prevailing market prices and market conditions. Liquidity providers may provide quotes to support trading activity.

What happens when the Sukuk matures?

Investors who hold the Retail T-Sukuk until maturity will receive their full principal amount along with any final unpaid profit payment, subject to the terms of the issuance.

No action is required from investors at maturity, as payments will be credited automatically through the relevant investor portfolio account with the service provider.

Can non-residents buy Retail T-Sukuk?

While initial subscription is limited to eligible UAE Nationals and UAE residents, the Sukuk may later be bought and sold in the secondary market through Nasdaq Dubai authorised brokers.

Will there be more Retail T-Sukuk issuances?

The Ministry said the plan is to have regular issuances of similar products, including T-Sukuk or conventional T-Bonds, with tenors extending up to seven years and issuance frequency of at least once a quarter.

What should investors check before investing?

The Ministry advised investors to carefully review all offering documents and assess whether the investment suits their circumstances before making any investment decision.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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