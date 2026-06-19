UAE T-Sukuk investment latest updates: How to apply, who can invest

Investors can subscribe digitally from June 24 with a minimum investment of Dh1,000
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Finance shared its latest advisory on the UAE Retail T-Sukuk with Gulf News, providing details on who can invest, how to apply, subscription dates, minimum investment amounts and what happens after purchase.
The first Retail T-Sukuk issuance will open for subscription for five business days, starting at 8am on June 24, 2026, and closing at 5pm on June 30, 2026.
The Shariah-compliant investment product is issued by the Government of the UAE through the Ministry of Finance and is denominated in UAE dirhams.
It allows eligible individuals to directly participate in a sovereign Sukuk issuance through the primary market, with a minimum investment of Dh1,000. Here is all you need to know:
The UAE Retail T-Sukuk is a government-issued Shariah-compliant investment instrument that gives eligible investors access to a sovereign Sukuk offering.
It is offered at face value during the subscription period, meaning investors purchase the Sukuk at its original issue price.
The Ministry of Finance said the product aims to expand access to government investment products, encourage saving and investment among individuals and families, and support the development of domestic capital markets.
Eligible investors must:
Be a UAE National or UAE resident
Hold a valid Emirates ID
Have a valid Dubai Financial Market (DFM) National Investor Number (NIN)
Further eligibility requirements are available in the offering documents published by the Ministry of Finance.
Professional investors cannot subscribe, as the Retail T-Sukuk is only available to eligible retail and individual investors.
Eligible investors can subscribe through:
The DFM App
The iVestor App
The IPO Platform
Approved digital platforms of receiving banks
The subscription process is fully digital. Investors can complete the process electronically without visiting a branch or submitting physical documents, provided they meet eligibility requirements.
A DFM NIN is required before subscribing.
Investors who do not already have one can apply through:
DFM App
iVestor App
Licensed brokers
The Ministry said further details on obtaining a DFM NIN and starting the onboarding process are available through the DFM website.
The minimum investment amount is Dh1,000, which represents one certificate or unit.
After that, investors can subscribe in multiples of Dh1,000.
There is no maximum subscription amount, although larger subscriptions may be reduced at the discretion of the UAE Government.
The first Retail T-Sukuk issuance has a maturity period of two years from the issuance date.
The Sukuk carries a fixed profit rate for the entire tenor. The applicable profit rate will be announced according to the programme timeline and will remain unchanged until maturity.
Profit payments will be made twice a year, with four profit distributions over the two-year period.
There are no subscription fees for investing in the Retail T-Sukuk.
However, investors may face fees related to holding or trading the Sukuk, including brokerage, exchange, custody or other service provider charges, depending on the applicable policies.
If subscription requests exceed the amount offered, allocations may be reduced on a pro-rata basis according to the allocation method outlined in the offering documents.
This means investors may receive fewer units than they applied for.
Any excess subscription funds for unallocated amounts will be refunded after the allocation process is completed. Investors will be informed of their final allocation according to the programme timeline.
Yes. The Retail T-Sukuk will be listed and traded on Nasdaq Dubai after issuance.
Investors who need access to their money before maturity can sell their holdings in the secondary market, subject to market conditions and availability of buyers.
However, investors may receive more or less than their original investment amount because market prices can move above or below the original issue price.
No. There is no guaranteed buyer and no lock-in period.
Secondary market transactions depend on prevailing market prices and market conditions. Liquidity providers may provide quotes to support trading activity.
Investors who hold the Retail T-Sukuk until maturity will receive their full principal amount along with any final unpaid profit payment, subject to the terms of the issuance.
No action is required from investors at maturity, as payments will be credited automatically through the relevant investor portfolio account with the service provider.
While initial subscription is limited to eligible UAE Nationals and UAE residents, the Sukuk may later be bought and sold in the secondary market through Nasdaq Dubai authorised brokers.
The Ministry said the plan is to have regular issuances of similar products, including T-Sukuk or conventional T-Bonds, with tenors extending up to seven years and issuance frequency of at least once a quarter.
The Ministry advised investors to carefully review all offering documents and assess whether the investment suits their circumstances before making any investment decision.