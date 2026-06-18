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How to apply for UAE retail T-Sukuk? Minimum Dh1,000 investment explained

New Shariah-compliant investment opens access to government Sukuk through UAE banks

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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The first issuance details of the T-Sukuk, including the return offered and subscription timeline, are expected to be released shortly. File image of a teller at an Al Ansari exchange branch in Karama used for illustrative purposes.
The first issuance details of the T-Sukuk, including the return offered and subscription timeline, are expected to be released shortly. File image of a teller at an Al Ansari exchange branch in Karama used for illustrative purposes.
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Abu Dhabi: UAE citizens and residents will soon be able to invest in the country’s first Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk programme, a government-backed Shariah-compliant investment product designed for individuals.

The Ministry of Finance announced the launch of the programme on June 17, allowing individuals to subscribe to UAE Dirham-denominated T-Sukuk with a minimum investment of Dh1,000.

The programme is being introduced through an IPO-style subscription framework, similar to the approach used by the Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai, the UAE Ministry of Finance explained in a statement.

How can you apply for the retail T-Sukuk?

Investors will be able to subscribe through participating banks’ digital platforms and dedicated subscription channels.

The Ministry of Finance said the programme is being launched in collaboration with:

  • Emirates NBD, which has been appointed as the Lead Receiving Bank

  • Emirates Islamic Bank

  • Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

  • Ajman Bank

  • Mashreq Bank

These banks will serve as receiving banks for subscriptions. The ministry has not yet announced the exact subscription dates, application links, required documents or the detailed steps for investors.

It said full details of the first issuance, including the profit rate, tenor and subscription period, will be announced within the coming week.

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What is the UAE retail T-Sukuk programme?

The Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk Programme allows individuals to invest in government-issued Sukuk — Islamic financial instruments that provide returns based on Shariah-compliant structures.

The investment is backed by the UAE Government and is designed to provide individuals with access to a regulated government investment product.

Once the Sukuk are issued, they are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Dubai, allowing investors to trade them in the secondary market after completion of the offering and allocation process.

How much do you need to invest?

The minimum subscription amount is Dh1,000. The Ministry of Finance said the programme is intended to provide individuals and families with access to long-term saving and investment opportunities through a government-backed instrument.

Can investors sell the Sukuk after buying them?

The Sukuk are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Dubai following the completion of the offering process.

This means investors will have the option to trade their holdings in a regulated marketplace after the listing, providing additional flexibility compared with holding the investment until maturity.

Nasdaq Dubai will act as the central securities depository and provide the settlement platform for the Sukuk.

What did the Ministry of Finance say?

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said the launch reflects the Ministry of Finance’s commitment, in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE, to developing financial instruments that align with society’s needs.

He said: “The Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk Programme reflects the Ministry of Finance’s commitment, in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), to developing innovative financial instruments that align with the aspirations of society and contribute to a more diversified, resilient, and sustainable economy.”

He added that the programme is aimed at encouraging saving, financial planning and long-term investment.

Why is this significant?

The programme expands access to government investment instruments beyond institutional investors by creating a channel for individuals to participate.

The Ministry of Finance said the initiative supports broader participation in local capital markets and provides individuals with another option to diversify their investment portfolios through a regulated financial product.

The first issuance details, including the return offered and subscription timeline, are expected to be released shortly.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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