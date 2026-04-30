Digital Sukuk opens doors to everyday investors

Expanding access to ethical investment through Smart Sukuk
Investing should no longer be seen as an option reserved for institutional and high-net-worth investors. Today, we are seeing a growing appetite among retail customers to participate in investment opportunities, grow their wealth, and generate returns in a way that feels manageable, affordable, and easy to understand. Responding to this shift, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has become the first bank to introduce fractional sukuk “ADIB Smart Sukuk Platform”, expanding access to Sharia-compliant investment opportunities through a seamless, mobile-first experience.
ADIB Smart Sukuk, one of the region’s first fully digital, Sharia-compliant sukuk investment platforms, is designed to make sukuk investing simple, intuitive, and accessible to a wider audience than ever before.
With a minimum investment of just $1,000, the ADIB Smart Sukuk Platform allows retail investors to purchase and trade sukuk at significantly lower entry points, making access to Sharia-compliant fixed-income products more inclusive.
With fractional sukuk, retail investors can now diversify their portfolios with high-quality Sharia-compliant fixed-income securities, previously accessible only to institutional investors or high net-worth customers. The offer reflects ADIB’s ongoing commitment to financial empowerment and innovation, providing investors with greater flexibility, transparency, and control over their investment journey.
Through ADIB’s mobile app, customers can explore a broad selection of sukuk offerings, with access to 80 sukuk on a single platform. The app-led experience enables users to browse, compare, and invest with ease, removing traditional barriers associated with fixed-income investing and allowing them to build diversified portfolios across issuances from reputable entities.
Smart Sukuk offers a fully digital investment journey, from onboarding and investor suitability assessments to trading and portfolio management. Investors benefit from fractional ownership with no lock-in periods, easy access to relevant documentation, and income distributions based on the performance of the underlying assets.
Automated profit distribution ensures efficiency and clarity throughout the investment lifecycle, delivering a paperless experience without compromising the integrity of Islamic finance.
Every sukuk available through the platform adheres to established Sharia standards. Asset-backed structures, Sharia-compliant financing principles, and responsible banking practices remain central to the offering, reinforcing ADIB’s commitment to trustworthy and value-driven financial solutions.
The launch of ADIB Smart Sukuk comes as part of ADIB’s Vision 2035 to accelerate digital transformation and deliver a comprehensive suite of mobile-first solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers.
It builds on the success of recent digital initiatives, integrating advanced technologies into its core offerings to enhance accessibility, security, and convenience across its digital ecosystem.
As demand for ethical, technology-enabled investment solutions continues to grow, this platform demonstrates how financial institutions can expand participation in Islamic capital markets while preserving the principles that define them.
To learn more, visit ADIB’s Smart Sukuk Investment page.
— The writer, Mohammed Abdelbary, is Group Chief Executive Officer, ADIB