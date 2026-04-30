Digital Sukuk opens doors to everyday investors

Investing should no longer be seen as an option reserved for institutional and high-net-worth investors. Today, we are seeing a growing appetite among retail customers to participate in investment opportunities, grow their wealth, and generate returns in a way that feels manageable, affordable, and easy to understand. Responding to this shift, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has become the first bank to introduce fractional sukuk “ADIB Smart Sukuk Platform”, expanding access to Sharia-compliant investment opportunities through a seamless, mobile-first experience.