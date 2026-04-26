UAE launches public debt report outlining strategy and market growth through 2025

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, said: “The UAE will continue to solidify and upgrade its advanced economic system while driven by a long-term vision and sustainable financial planning, under the wise leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.”