International Development Bank expands financial solutions portfolio to support regional business growth

Zuraikat added: “Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Middle East 2026 will serve as a significant avenue to exchange expertise and strengthen communication with investors, financial institutions and decision-makers, exploring the future of financing tools in the region. As capital markets continue to experience rapid transformations requiring broader partnerships and more specialised solutions, the participation empowers us to directly keep pace with these shifts. It will also contribute to our regional expansion vision, which includes the development of innovative solutions across bonds, Sukuk, loans, as well as company and institutional finance, thereby enhancing the value we provide to both clients and partners.”