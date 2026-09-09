GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Dubai

'Thank You UAE' campaign draws 850,000 visitors from 171 countries

More than 192,000 messages celebrate the UAE’s security, tolerance and quality of life

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
'Thank You UAE’ campaign turns global messages into shining stars
'Thank You UAE’ campaign turns global messages into shining stars
SIRA

Dubai: More than 192,000 messages of gratitude have been submitted to the “Thank You UAE” campaign, with participants from 171 nationalities across 171 countries, as the initiative expands into a global platform celebrating the UAE’s values of tolerance, coexistence, security and quality of life.

Launched by the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), the campaign recorded more than 850,000 visitors to its digital platform during its second phase, which also saw broad participation from government entities including the Dubai Transport Security Department, Digital Dubai and Dubai Courts.

More than 192,000 messages were submitted from within the UAE, while over 18,000 came from outside the country. More than 121,000 messages were approved for publication using artificial intelligence technologies.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

About 80 per cent of all messages carried themes of gratitude and appreciation, highlighting the strong emotional connection participants have with the UAE.

Pride, safety and belonging

An analysis of more than 187,000 messages showed that pride and belonging were the most prominent themes, accounting for 41 per cent of responses.

They were followed by:

  • Security and safety — 38 per cent

  • Confidence in the leadership and institutions — 34 per cent

  • Opportunities, development and prosperity — 30 per cent

  • Happiness and quality of life — 23 per cent

  • Tolerance and coexistence — 18 per cent

  • The UAE as a second home — 18 per cent

Participants also praised the UAE’s hospitality, welcoming culture and quality of services.

Khalifa Ibrahim Al Salees, Chief Executive Officer of SIRA, said the figures represented more than statistics and reflected the personal experiences of people who had taken part in the campaign.

“These results confirm that the UAE’s achievements are no longer measured only by its development accomplishments, but also by the deep human impact it has created in the lives of millions,” he said.

Al Salees said the participation of more than 146 nationalities, with messages received from 123 countries and more than 187,000 messages recorded, reflected the UAE’s global standing.

He added that analysing the messages provided valuable insights into the values appreciated by society and could help shape future national initiatives and strengthen their long-term impact.

UAE tops participation

The UAE ranked first among participating countries, followed by Egypt, Pakistan, India, Syria, Yemen, Jordan, the Philippines, Sudan and Bangladesh.

SIRA said the figures demonstrated the UAE’s cultural diversity and its ability to build human connections that cross borders and languages.

Dubai Transport Security joins campaign

The Dubai Transport Security Department was among the government entities that actively participated in the initiative.

Major General Obaid Al Hathboor, Director of the Transport Security Department at Dubai Police, said the department’s participation was an expression of gratitude to the UAE and its leadership.

He said strengthening national identity and social responsibility was an integral part of the department’s role.

The department encouraged its officers, non-commissioned officers, personnel and civilian employees to participate by submitting personal messages expressing their love for and pride in the UAE and its leadership.

Every thank-you becomes a star

The campaign’s second phase also introduced the “Thank You UAE Observatory”, a digital telescope that turns every approved message of gratitude into a shining star in the sky.

The concept is designed to show how every word of appreciation can become a light carrying the UAE’s message to people around the world.

The digital experience uses stars to represent values associated with the UAE, including tolerance, coexistence, peace, mutual respect and openness to different cultures and communities.

Each documented thank-you message is linked to a real star with a globally recognised astronomical number, giving it a permanent place in the sky and symbolising the UAE’s enduring message of tolerance, coexistence and positive impact on millions worldwide.

Campaign to continue

SIRA said the completion of the second phase marked a new milestone rather than the end of the campaign.

The initiative will continue through the “Emirates of Safety” event, which will give a wider section of residents and visitors an opportunity to share their messages of gratitude.

The agency said the next stage would further promote the campaign’s message and highlight the UAE’s values of tolerance, coexistence, security and prosperity.

The thousands of messages, written in different languages by people from around the world, ultimately share one common sentiment: “Thank You UAE.”

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEDubaiDubai Police

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Big garbage container

Dubai to add weight sensors to waste trucks

3m read
UAE designates September 9 as Emergency Number Day

UAE designates September 9 as Emergency Number Day

2m read
Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, said at the AIM Congress: “This is the time that you should look at opportunities if you don’t have a lot of debt, if you reserve cash.”

Alabbar reveals what’s next for Dubai property prices

4m read
Tariq Khatri and the economics of digital reach

Tariq Khatri and the economics of digital reach

5m read