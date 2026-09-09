More than 192,000 messages celebrate the UAE’s security, tolerance and quality of life
Dubai: More than 192,000 messages of gratitude have been submitted to the “Thank You UAE” campaign, with participants from 171 nationalities across 171 countries, as the initiative expands into a global platform celebrating the UAE’s values of tolerance, coexistence, security and quality of life.
Launched by the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), the campaign recorded more than 850,000 visitors to its digital platform during its second phase, which also saw broad participation from government entities including the Dubai Transport Security Department, Digital Dubai and Dubai Courts.
More than 192,000 messages were submitted from within the UAE, while over 18,000 came from outside the country. More than 121,000 messages were approved for publication using artificial intelligence technologies.
About 80 per cent of all messages carried themes of gratitude and appreciation, highlighting the strong emotional connection participants have with the UAE.
An analysis of more than 187,000 messages showed that pride and belonging were the most prominent themes, accounting for 41 per cent of responses.
They were followed by:
Security and safety — 38 per cent
Confidence in the leadership and institutions — 34 per cent
Opportunities, development and prosperity — 30 per cent
Happiness and quality of life — 23 per cent
Tolerance and coexistence — 18 per cent
The UAE as a second home — 18 per cent
Participants also praised the UAE’s hospitality, welcoming culture and quality of services.
Khalifa Ibrahim Al Salees, Chief Executive Officer of SIRA, said the figures represented more than statistics and reflected the personal experiences of people who had taken part in the campaign.
“These results confirm that the UAE’s achievements are no longer measured only by its development accomplishments, but also by the deep human impact it has created in the lives of millions,” he said.
Al Salees said the participation of more than 146 nationalities, with messages received from 123 countries and more than 187,000 messages recorded, reflected the UAE’s global standing.
He added that analysing the messages provided valuable insights into the values appreciated by society and could help shape future national initiatives and strengthen their long-term impact.
The UAE ranked first among participating countries, followed by Egypt, Pakistan, India, Syria, Yemen, Jordan, the Philippines, Sudan and Bangladesh.
SIRA said the figures demonstrated the UAE’s cultural diversity and its ability to build human connections that cross borders and languages.
The Dubai Transport Security Department was among the government entities that actively participated in the initiative.
Major General Obaid Al Hathboor, Director of the Transport Security Department at Dubai Police, said the department’s participation was an expression of gratitude to the UAE and its leadership.
He said strengthening national identity and social responsibility was an integral part of the department’s role.
The department encouraged its officers, non-commissioned officers, personnel and civilian employees to participate by submitting personal messages expressing their love for and pride in the UAE and its leadership.
The campaign’s second phase also introduced the “Thank You UAE Observatory”, a digital telescope that turns every approved message of gratitude into a shining star in the sky.
The concept is designed to show how every word of appreciation can become a light carrying the UAE’s message to people around the world.
The digital experience uses stars to represent values associated with the UAE, including tolerance, coexistence, peace, mutual respect and openness to different cultures and communities.
Each documented thank-you message is linked to a real star with a globally recognised astronomical number, giving it a permanent place in the sky and symbolising the UAE’s enduring message of tolerance, coexistence and positive impact on millions worldwide.
SIRA said the completion of the second phase marked a new milestone rather than the end of the campaign.
The initiative will continue through the “Emirates of Safety” event, which will give a wider section of residents and visitors an opportunity to share their messages of gratitude.
The agency said the next stage would further promote the campaign’s message and highlight the UAE’s values of tolerance, coexistence, security and prosperity.
The thousands of messages, written in different languages by people from around the world, ultimately share one common sentiment: “Thank You UAE.”