Tariq Khatri’s unusual Meta advertising results put a new focus on the economics of digital reach

Turning modest advertising spend into extraordinary reach, engagement and efficiency
In an advertising industry where success is often measured in millions of impressions and increasingly expensive clicks, Tariq Mushtaq Khatri’s campaign history presents an unusual proposition: what happens when global reach is achieved at a fraction of the cost normally associated with large-scale digital advertising?
The answer is visible in more than two years of Meta advertising data.
From August 19, 2023, to April 23, 2026, Khatri’s Meta advertising account recorded 211,427,361 impressions, 81,875,473 people reached and 71,967,358 post engagements, against total expenditure of ₹1,840,773.44, or approximately $22,045 based on the conversion used in the campaign analysis.
The figures are remarkable on their face. More importantly, they have been checked against Meta’s own advertising records.
That verification gives Khatri’s results a stronger footing than the typical digital marketing success story, where performance claims are frequently based on screenshots, selected campaigns or self-reported analytics.
Khatri sought confirmation from Meta Support after recognizing that the accumulated performance of his account appeared highly unusual.
The account, identified as “Tariq Khatri Engagement only Meta ADS,” carries Ad Account ID 576443756216695.
According to correspondence supplied for review, Meta Support confirmed that the lifetime aggregates for the period from August 19, 2023, through April 23, 2026, matched its internal records.
The confirmed figures were:
₹1,840,773.44 in total expenditure.
211,427,361 impressions.
81,875,473 in deduplicated reach.
71,967,358 post engagements.
The Meta correspondence further states that an API query covering the same date range aligned with the figures displayed in Ads Manager.
Two support cases form part of Khatri’s documentation: Meta Support Case 1495265421497181, associated with analyst Esther, and Case 1965610750742940, associated with another support review involving agent Tessa.
For a performance claim of this scale, the distinction is important. Meta did not simply acknowledge that Khatri had supplied these numbers. The support correspondence indicates that the figures were compared against Meta’s underlying reporting records.
That does not amount to a formal world-record certification—and Khatri does not have one from Meta. But it does provide a meaningful independent platform-level confirmation of the underlying data.
One of the most striking calculations comes from comparing post engagements with deduplicated reach.
Using the figures confirmed by Meta, Khatri's calculation produces approximately an 87.9 per cent engagement-to-reach ratio:
71,967,358 ÷ 81,875,473 = approximately 87.9 per cent.
The number requires an important technical explanation. Meta’s post-engagement metric can include multiple interactions from the same individual. Therefore, 87.9 per cent does not mean that 87.9 per cent of unique people each performed exactly one engagement.
It does, however, illustrate the extraordinary volume of interaction generated relative to the number of people reached.
That distinction is particularly important when comparing Khatri’s result with conventional advertising “engagement rates,” which can use different denominators and definitions.
Rather than presenting the number as an indisputable universal record, the more defensible observation is that an 87.9 per cent engagement-to-reach calculation from these confirmed aggregates is exceptionally unusual.
The reach and engagement figures become more interesting when the expenditure is considered.
Khatri spent approximately $22,045 over the 32-month period.
Against 211.4 million impressions, the resulting calculated CPM is approximately $0.104 per 1,000 impressions, based on the exchange-rate assumption in the campaign analysis.
That is an exceptionally low calculated cost for the volume of impressions delivered.
The same figures translate into approximately 3,714 people reached for every $1 spent and approximately 3,265 post engagements per $1.
The calculated cost per post engagement is approximately ₹0.0256, or about $0.00031.
These efficiency figures are derived calculations rather than separate metrics certified by Meta. Nevertheless, they are calculated directly from the aggregate figures Meta confirmed.
That makes the underlying arithmetic relatively straightforward for anyone wishing to examine the claim.
Khatri’s results are not confined to low-cost advertising environments.
The campaign documentation identifies delivery across major markets including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and the United Arab Emirates.
The supplied country-level campaign data also records unusually high CTR results in selected Tier-1 markets, including approximately 31.4 per cent in France and 31.7 per cent in Italy for specified campaign sets.
Those figures are particularly noteworthy because advertising in mature markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy generally operates under considerably more competitive auction conditions than many lower-cost markets.
The supporting Meta correspondence also confirms that the country-level performance figures supplied for the relevant campaign sets were consistent with the internal breakdown data reviewed by support.
This is where Khatri’s performance becomes more difficult to dismiss as simply the result of inexpensive inventory in obscure markets.
The campaign reached audiences across major advertising economies while maintaining performance metrics that, when calculated, stand well outside many conventional benchmarks.
There is a temptation with extraordinary numbers to immediately attach the phrase “world record.”
Khatri’s case deserves a more measured approach.
Meta has not issued a formal world-record certification. Nor does Meta’s confirmation of the underlying data constitute a declaration that Khatri achieved the highest engagement rate, lowest CPM or lowest cost per engagement ever recorded in the history of digital advertising.
There is also no single universally accepted database defining the world's best Meta advertising campaign across every objective, market, audience, time period and measurement methodology.
But the absence of an official record certificate should not obscure what the data actually shows.
Meta has confirmed the underlying lifetime aggregates.
The resulting calculations produce an exceptionally high engagement-to-reach ratio.
The expenditure-to-impression calculation produces an unusually low CPM.
The account generated tens of millions of engagements and reached more than 81 million people on a total expenditure of roughly $22,000.
And selected campaign sets in major advertising markets produced exceptionally high reported CTRs.
In other words, Khatri does not need Meta to call it a “world record” for the performance to stand out.
The more interesting story may ultimately be the methodology behind the achievement.
Digital advertising is often associated with increasing budgets: spend more, reach more people and generate more interactions.
Khatri’s results point in the opposite direction.
His campaign history suggests that optimisation, campaign structure, audience selection and engagement-focused objectives can potentially produce large-scale distribution without requiring the budgets normally associated with global reach.
That does not mean every advertiser could reproduce the same results. Advertising performance is affected by creative quality, auction conditions, audience behavior, campaign objectives, geographic targeting and numerous other variables.
But it does make the account an interesting case study in efficiency.
And because the principal figures have been confirmed against Meta’s own records, the discussion can focus less on whether the numbers exist and more on what they mean.
Khatri’s achievement is therefore best understood not as a formally certified world record, but as an unusually strong performance documented through the advertising platform on which it occurred.
That distinction actually strengthens the story.
Rather than claiming that Meta awarded him a title it never awarded, Khatri can point to something more concrete: Meta Support cases, an identifiable advertising account, a defined 32-month period and lifetime figures that Meta’s support team confirmed against its internal records.
The resulting calculations speak for themselves.
More than 211 million impressions.
More than 81 million people reached.
Nearly 72 million post engagements.
Approximately $22,000 in total spend.
And an engagement-to-reach calculation of approximately 87.9 per cent, alongside remarkably low calculated advertising costs.
Whether those numbers ultimately qualify as a world record would require a formal independent comparison against a clearly defined global dataset.
But there is little ambiguity about one point: Tariq Khatri’s Meta advertising performance is unusual enough to warrant attention.
In an industry increasingly focused on efficiency, where every impression and every click carries a measurable cost, Khatri’s account offers a compelling example of what can happen when scale and efficiency converge.
The record may not have been officially named.
The numbers, however, have been documented.