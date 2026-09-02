Tariq Khatri reports 211 Million+ impressions and 81 million+ reach on Meta advertising spend of ₹1.84 million

The figures demonstrate the potential for achieving large-scale digital distribution
Tariq Mushtaq Khatri has reported a cumulative Meta advertising performance of more than 211.4 million impressions, 81.8 million people reached and 71.9 million post engagements between August 19, 2023, and April 23, 2026, against a total advertising expenditure of ₹18,40,773.44.
The performance relates to Khatri’s Meta advertising account, identified as “Tariq Khatri Engagement only Meta ADS,” with Ad Account ID 576443756216695.
According to documentation supplied by Khatri, the aggregate figures were reviewed and confirmed through correspondence with Meta Support. The documentation includes Meta Support cases 1495265421497181 and 1965610750742940, relating to reviews of the account's advertising data.
As per the confirmation shared for the specified period, the account recorded:
● Total expenditure: ₹18,40,773.44
● Impressions: 211,427,361
● Deduplicated reach: 81,875,473
● Post engagements: 71,967,358
● Advertising period: August 19, 2023 to April 23, 2026
Khatri said the Meta Support correspondence also indicated that an API query covering the same date range was aligned with the figures displayed in Ads Manager.
Based on the confirmed aggregate figures, the campaign expenditure translates into approximately ₹0.087 per impression, while the calculated cost per post engagement is approximately ₹0.0256. The figures also represent approximately 3,714 people reached and 3,265 post engagements for every US$1 spent, based on the exchange-rate assumption used in the campaign analysis.
The campaign documentation further records advertising delivery across markets including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and the United Arab Emirates.
Selected campaign-level data supplied by Khatri also records CTR figures of approximately 31.4% in France and 31.7% in Italy for specified campaign sets.
Another calculation from the aggregate data shows that post engagements represented approximately 87.9% of deduplicated reach. Since post engagements can include multiple interactions from the same individual, this figure is not equivalent to an 87.9% unique-user engagement rate. It represents the ratio between total reported post engagements and deduplicated reach.
Khatri said the objective of documenting the figures through Meta Support was to establish that the reported campaign aggregates correspond with the advertising platform's records.
Commenting on the performance, Khatri said the figures demonstrate the potential for achieving large-scale digital distribution through an engagement-focused advertising approach while maintaining comparatively low expenditure.
The performance has not been certified by Meta as a world record. Khatri is presenting the results as a documented Meta advertising performance based on the specified account, period and campaign data.
The documentation provides a defined advertising period, account identification, expenditure figures, reach, impressions and engagement data, along with correspondence from Meta Support concerning the reported aggregates.
With more than 211 million impressions, 81 million people reached and nearly 72 million post engagements from approximately ₹18.4 lakh in advertising expenditure, Khatri's campaign history represents a significant digital advertising performance and provides a documented case study of large-scale reach and engagement achieved through Meta advertising.