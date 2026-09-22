Founded by Suriya, Agaram helps students overcome financial and social barriers to study
Actor R Madhavan has praised fellow actor Suriya’s education initiative Agaram Foundation after sharing a post highlighting the achievements of students supported by the organisation.
Madhavan shared the post on his Instagram Stories and responded with a salute emoji, drawing fresh attention to Agaram’s work supporting students from disadvantaged backgrounds.
The post shared by Madhavan stated that 51 students supported by the foundation had gone on to become doctors, while around 1,800 became engineers. However, Agaram Foundation’s latest figures on its official website list more than 70 doctors and more than 1,750 engineers among its achievers.
The foundation, founded by Suriya, focuses on helping students overcome financial and social barriers to higher education. Its programmes include financial assistance, mentorship and hostel support, with particular emphasis on first-generation learners.
Agaram says its Vidhai programme supports first-generation students through college, providing tuition assistance, mentorship and continued guidance. Its other initiatives include hostels and the Nammadhu Palli Fellowship, which works with rural government schools.
Suriya has previously said that Agaram Foundation has changed the lives of around 6,000 students over two decades, many of whom were the first in their families to pursue higher education.
Madhavan and Suriya have shared a long association dating back to Mani Ratnam’s 2004 film Aayutha Ezhuthu. Suriya also made a cameo appearance in Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in 2022.
The two actors have continued to support each other’s work publicly. Suriya recently praised Madhavan’s performance in GDN, while Madhavan has also acknowledged Suriya’s support for his work.