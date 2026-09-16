Suriya and Jyotika renew marriage vows after 20 years: 'The imperfect us, with perfect understanding'

From co-stars to spouses, duo revisit their journey with renewed promises
Suriya and Jyotika celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in a private ceremony.
The Tamil film industry couple shared photographs and videos from the ceremony on Instagram, attended by their children Diya and Dev, Suriya’s brother and actor Karthi, and close family and friends. Jyotika wore a white gown, while Suriya opted for a white suit jacket with black trousers.
In her anniversary post, Jyotika wrote about the realities of their relationship, writing about the compromises, disagreements and effort involved in building a life together. “A vow renewal, celebrating our 20 years of love and war. And no, this is not a celebration of a perfect marriage. This is a celebration of imperfections , of adjustments, of understanding, sacrifices, of loving each other selflessly . This is a celebration of ‘us’. The people we have become for each other . How ironical – A dream which felt far from reality, is now a reality I will spend my entire lifetime dreaming of!”
She described their marriage as something that has evolved over the years, while reflecting on how a once-distant hope had become the life she now wants to continue sharing with Suriya.
Jyotika wrote a lengthy post, renewing her vows, which read: "So here are my vows – I vow to be a happy person — because I choose to see only life’s positive side . I vow to celebrate life — because life itself is a gift when the man whom you love, respects you beyond himself. I vow never to complain – Why should I ? when even something as vast as the sky doesn’t have the privilege of touching the ground! Look around , everything in existence is incomplete. It’s how we choose to fill the gaps. I vow to be thankful – as every morning I wake in the arms of a man who protects me, and for my beautiful children who’ve given my life a meaning. And me, a reason to live. I vow to be healthy — because that is the only true asset we ever build."
She added, "Even the fanciest brick houses will always have their leaks, termites, and renovations. I vow to be the best mother — not because I cook, or clean, or help, but because I smile, a smile that makes my children want to relive the story their appa amma lived. I vow, my Suriya, to always remain that imperfect wife , who fights, and then makes up, only to grow a little more closer to you each time. I vow to cherish our friendship most of all — because it’s rare to find your equal, your confidant, your gossip partner and your best friend, all living inside this one special man who also happens to be your husband and the father of your children. So here’s to our next twenty years — The imperfect us, with the perfect understanding.”
Suriya and Jyotika first appeared together in the 1999 Tamil film Poovellam Kettuppar. They later worked together in films including Uyirile Kalanthathu, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal.
Their on-screen partnership eventually developed into a relationship, and they married in 2006. Jyotika subsequently took a break from acting to focus on family life before returning to films with 36 Vayadhinile in 2015.
Twenty years after their wedding, the couple marked the anniversary by renewing their vows with their children, family and friends present.