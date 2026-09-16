Suriya and Jyotika renew marriage vows after 20 years: 'The imperfect us, with perfect understanding'

She added, "Even the fanciest brick houses will always have their leaks, termites, and renovations. I vow to be the best mother — not because I cook, or clean, or help, but because I smile, a smile that makes my children want to relive the story their appa amma lived. I vow, my Suriya, to always remain that imperfect wife , who fights, and then makes up, only to grow a little more closer to you each time. I vow to cherish our friendship most of all — because it’s rare to find your equal, your confidant, your gossip partner and your best friend, all living inside this one special man who also happens to be your husband and the father of your children. So here’s to our next twenty years — The imperfect us, with the perfect understanding.”