She continued with thanks for two more names closely involved in the planning. "Special thanks to our friends behind the show, Manoj, for all the endless coordination and the selfless love and time he's given us. And Radhika Mehra, for designing us to look and feel special on our big day. Three months of work, poured in with so much heart." She closed the note with a broader message of gratitude. "To everyone who made this possible, thank you from the bottom of our hearts."