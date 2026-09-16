Jyotika and Suriya renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony with children Diya and Dev
Dubai: Jyotika has shared a series of pictures from her and husband Suriya's vow renewal ceremony, held to mark 20 years of marriage. The Tamil cinema couple exchanged vows in an intimate Christian ceremony surrounded by close friends and family, including their children, Diya and Dev.
The pictures show the couple in two different looks from the day. In one set, Suriya wore a white tuxedo while Jyotika appeared in a bodycon white wedding gown. Later photos, taken on a deck, show the pair in a different palette entirely, with Jyotika in a flowing lavender-lilac off-the-shoulder gown and Suriya in a deep plum-burgundy velvet suit.
Suriya and Jyotika first married on September 11, 2006, after meeting on the set of their film Poovellam Kettuppar in 1999. Their friendship developed into a relationship over the years that followed, and the two eventually married after dating for some time. The vow renewal ceremony, held two decades later, brought the couple back to where it all began, framed this time as a celebration of everything the marriage has weathered rather than a picture-perfect retelling of it.
Sharing the photos on social media, Jyotika wrote a lengthy note thanking those who helped bring the day together. She singled out Indrajith and Tijai Indrajith first, crediting them directly for making the ceremony possible. "Without you both, this would have never happened," she wrote. "Indrajith, family isn't always about blood, sometimes it's about who shows up, again and again, without being asked. That's you."
Jyotika also devoted a section of her note to wedding coordinator Lisa Bauer, describing the planning process as something Bauer managed almost single-handedly. "To our one-man show, wedding coordinator Lisa Bauer, thank you for making our dream come true," she wrote. "Your warmth and responsiveness stood out from our very first Zoom call, and you juggled everything. Makeup, florists, invites, and travel, across countless WhatsApp threads, even while managing other weddings alongside ours. Thank you for our sequel, Lisa."
She continued with thanks for two more names closely involved in the planning. "Special thanks to our friends behind the show, Manoj, for all the endless coordination and the selfless love and time he's given us. And Radhika Mehra, for designing us to look and feel special on our big day. Three months of work, poured in with so much heart." She closed the note with a broader message of gratitude. "To everyone who made this possible, thank you from the bottom of our hearts."
Between the coordinator managing months of logistics over WhatsApp and friends credited by name for their part in the planning, the post reads less like a typical celebrity wedding announcement and more like a thank-you letter with photos attached.
The couple had earlier described the occasion as "The Sequel," framing the vow renewal as a marker of twenty years together rather than a restaging of their original wedding. With Diya and Dev present alongside close family, the ceremony brought the same people who have shaped the marriage back together to mark it, two decades on.