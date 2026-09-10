Suriya's 47th film gets a title: Scene, and its first look is all attitude

Nazriya Nazim joins Suriya for the first time, with Naslen in a key supporting role
Suriya's next film, until now known only as Suriya 47, finally has a name. The actor shared the title teaser for Scene on Wednesday, confirming a worldwide release on 6 November, timed for Diwali.
"Hi Dear All, here's a glimpse into #Scene. In cinemas from 6th Nov 2026," Suriya wrote on X, tagging the film's Malayalam co-stars, its director and its music composer.
The film introduces Suriya as a police officer named Inbaraj, and the teaser makes clear from its opening line that this isn't a straightforward hero cop.
It begins with a voiceover accusing him of using his talent to mask something considerably less admirable: "You guys keep showcasing his talent to hide and mask his despicable character."
From there, Suriya arrives at a crime scene and asks a constable, "Who killed whom?" When the constable tells him he's there to find that out, the tone of the character starts to come into focus.
The teaser leans further into his reputation from there. A jail warden warns other prisoners, "No one should step outside. Inbaraj sir is coming," while suspects reportedly begin behaving erratically the moment they see him. At another point, walking with his arm around a constable's shoulder, Suriya's character says, "Take a good look at my face. To you, I might be the only cop to have ever arrested you."
One line in the teaser reportedly calls him a "psycho," which, alongside the jail warden's reaction, suggests Scene is building its cop around fear rather than admiration, a notably different register from the typical mass hero entry.
Jithu Madhavan directs, marking his first Tamil film after building his reputation in Malayalam cinema, most notably with Aavesham, the 2024 action-comedy that turned Fahadh Faasil's gangster character Ranga into a genuine internet phenomenon.
Scene is Madhavan's follow-up to that success, and expectations for the pairing with Suriya have been building since the collaboration was first reported.
Nazriya Nazim plays the female lead, her first film alongside Suriya. Malayalam actor Naslen also has a key role, alongside John Vijay, Anandaraj, Lal and Raj Priyan.
Jyotika produces the film with Suriya under their banner Zhagaram Studios, in association with 2D Entertainment, with Jayashree Damodaran as co-producer. Sushin Shyam composes the music.
Netflix holds the streaming rights, according to trade reports, though a date for the film's OTT run has not been announced.
Scene will be Suriya's third release of 2026. He appeared earlier this year in Karuppu alongside Trisha, and more recently in Vishwanath and Sons with Mamitha Baiju, directed by Venky Atluri, which is reported to have performed strongly at the box office. Vishwanath and Sons is separately set to begin streaming on Netflix.
Scene opens in cinemas worldwide on 6 November.