Moon watch? Tovino Thomas has a playful take on the Harvest Moon

Actor’s humorous Harvest Moon clip delights fans amid celestial buzz
Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas added a dose of humour to the Harvest Moon trend, catching the attention of fans as social media filled with pictures and videos of the celestial spectacle.
The actor’s playful take on the full moon stood out among posts shared by skywatchers and photography enthusiasts over the weekend.
The full moon closest to the autumnal equinox is known as the Harvest Moon. The annual celestial event draws interest from stargazers and photographers, who capture and share views of the moon lighting up the night sky.
Tovino gave the trend his own humorous twist, sharing a video in which he appears to swallow the Harvest Moon.
The video begins with the moon in the frame before Tovino’s playful act takes over. His expression at the end, after seemingly swallowing the moon, adds to the humour of the clip.
The unusual take quickly caught the attention of his followers and fans, adding a light-hearted moment to the flood of Harvest Moon posts on social media.
Tovino rose to prominence in the Malayalam film industry with films including ABCD (2013), 7th Day (2014) and Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015).
He gained wider, pan-India recognition with the superhero film Minnal Murali, which was released on Netflix in 2021 during the pandemic. The same year, he launched his own production house, Tovino Thomas Productions.
This year, Tovino starred in Pallichattambi and Athiradi. He also appeared in extended cameos in Balan: The Boy and Khalifa: The Ruler. He last produced Maranamass in 2025, with Basil Joseph in the lead.
Tovino also played an extended cameo in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra in dual roles as Michael, a chathan or goblin, and his evil brother Maathan.
The actor is set to headline Lokah 2, which is expected to explore the folklore surrounding the chathan. Following the release of the first film, the makers also released a video featuring Tovino and actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan’s odiyan, or shapeshifter, Charlie, announcing the sequel.
However, the makers have yet to provide an official update on Lokah 2. The first film has reportedly grossed more than ₹300 crore worldwide.
With inputs from Agencies