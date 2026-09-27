GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
South Indian

Moon watch? Tovino Thomas has a playful take on the Harvest Moon

Actor’s humorous Harvest Moon clip delights fans amid celestial buzz

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Tovino Thomas ‘swallows’ the Harvest Moon in viral playful video
Tovino Thomas ‘swallows’ the Harvest Moon in viral playful video

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas added a dose of humour to the Harvest Moon trend, catching the attention of fans as social media filled with pictures and videos of the celestial spectacle.

The actor’s playful take on the full moon stood out among posts shared by skywatchers and photography enthusiasts over the weekend.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The full moon closest to the autumnal equinox is known as the Harvest Moon. The annual celestial event draws interest from stargazers and photographers, who capture and share views of the moon lighting up the night sky.

Tovino ‘swallows’ the Harvest Moon

Tovino gave the trend his own humorous twist, sharing a video in which he appears to swallow the Harvest Moon.

The video begins with the moon in the frame before Tovino’s playful act takes over. His expression at the end, after seemingly swallowing the moon, adds to the humour of the clip.

The unusual take quickly caught the attention of his followers and fans, adding a light-hearted moment to the flood of Harvest Moon posts on social media.

From Malayalam films to pan-India fame

Tovino rose to prominence in the Malayalam film industry with films including ABCD (2013), 7th Day (2014) and Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015).

He gained wider, pan-India recognition with the superhero film Minnal Murali, which was released on Netflix in 2021 during the pandemic. The same year, he launched his own production house, Tovino Thomas Productions.

This year, Tovino starred in Pallichattambi and Athiradi. He also appeared in extended cameos in Balan: The Boy and Khalifa: The Ruler. He last produced Maranamass in 2025, with Basil Joseph in the lead.

Tovino’s Lokah connection

Tovino also played an extended cameo in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra in dual roles as Michael, a chathan or goblin, and his evil brother Maathan.

The actor is set to headline Lokah 2, which is expected to explore the folklore surrounding the chathan. Following the release of the first film, the makers also released a video featuring Tovino and actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan’s odiyan, or shapeshifter, Charlie, announcing the sequel.

However, the makers have yet to provide an official update on Lokah 2. The first film has reportedly grossed more than ₹300 crore worldwide.

 With inputs from Agencies

Related Topics:
kerala cinemaMalayalam cinemaFull Moon

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Vismaya Mohanlal teams up with Luca director Arun Bose for second lead role

Vismaya Mohanlal announces next film after ‘Thudakkam’

2m read
The harvest moon, also known as the corn moon by Indigenous groups in the Northeast, historically signals the time of year when different summer crops are ready to be harvested. Farmers have also relied on the light from September's full moon to harvest their crops late into the night.

Harvest Moon: UAE skywatchers can see it this weekend

4m read
Malayalam actor Samuel Abiola Robinson shares a poignant moment with his ‘Sudani from Nigeria’ co-star Savithri Sreedharan, whose warmth and memorable performance touched audiences.

Samuel Robinson mourns ‘Sudani’ co-star Savithri

2m read
Apple confirmed the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on 9 September

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro: Price, camera, and more

3m read