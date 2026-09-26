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Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya announces next film after ‘Thudakkam’ with ‘Luca’ director

New Vismaya Mohanlal film unveils first-look poster, title and cast details awaited

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Vismaya Mohanlal teams up with Luca director Arun Bose for second lead role
Vismaya Mohanlal teams up with Luca director Arun Bose for second lead role

Malayalam actor Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya Mohanlal is set to headline a new Malayalam film directed by Arun Bose, marking her next major acting project following her debut in Thudakkam.

The upcoming project is backed by S Cube Films, with Shenuga, Shegna and Sherga producing the film. The production house has previously backed female-led films including Uyare and Janaki Jaane.

The makers have released the film’s first-look poster, while the title and further details about the story and cast are expected to be announced later.

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New film’s writing team revealed

The screenplay has been co-written by filmmaker Ratheena and writing duo Suhas-Sharfu.

Ratheena, known for directing Puzhu and Paathirathri, has previously worked across both filmmaking and writing. Suhas and Sharfu have jointly written films including Varathan, Virus and Rifle Club.

Arun Bose returns with new project

Arun Bose, who made his directorial debut with the romantic drama Luca, is directing the project. He later helmed Marivillin Gopurangal and Mindiyum Paranjum.

The new film brings Bose together with Vismaya for her second major acting assignment.

Technical crew

Samuel Henry will serve as cinematographer, with Mahesh Bhuvanend handling the editing.

Music will be composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, while Ashik S is the production designer. Sameera Saneesh will handle costumes.

The film’s pooja ceremony is scheduled to take place soon, following which shooting will begin. The makers are yet to reveal details about the plot and the rest of the cast.

Vismaya Mohanlal after Thudakkam

Vismaya made her acting debut with Thudakkam, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The film also featured her father, actor Mohanlal, in a cameo appearance.

The cast included Manoj K Jayan, Saikumar, Chippy Renjith, Kottayam Ramesh and Ashish Joe Antony in key roles.

Thudakkam is currently available to stream on OTT platforms.

Related Topics:
mohanlalkerala cinemaMalayalam cinema

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